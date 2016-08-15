Hidden Figures
- Pop Culture"Hidden Figures" Star & NASA Mathematician, Katherine Johnson, Dead At 101"Hidden Figures" subject & NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, lived a full 101 years. By Dominiq R.
- InterviewsTaraji P. Henson Says Harvey Weinstein Denied Her A Major Role Because She Was BlackShe said he wanted someone with more international appeal.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKatherine Johnson, The Female Math Genius Portrayed In "Hidden Figures," Turns 100Happy Birthday to a true legend. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeTaraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational SAG Awards SpeechWatch Hidden Figures' Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer accept the award for "Best Cast In A Motion Picture."By Trevor Smith
- LifeOctavia Spencer Bought Out An Entire Theater Of "Hidden Figures" For Poor FamiliesAll so low-income families could see the film.By hnhh
- EntertainmentStephen Colbert Shares A Trailer For "Hidden Fences"Stephen Colbert unveils the trailer to "Hidden Fences," the film that was conjured up by white people at the Golden Globes. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentJenna Bush Hager Apologizes For "Hidden Fences" Flub At Golden GlobesJenna Bush gives a heartfelt apology for her "Hidden Fences" blunder last night at the Golden Globes. By Angus Walker
- MusicPharrell Performs "Runnin'" On The Ellen ShowPharrell performs "Runnin'" after sharing his feelings about Kim Burrell's anti-gay remarks on The Ellen Degeneres Show.By hnhh
- InterviewsPharrell Talks To Ellen About Kim Burrell's Homophobic Sermon"There's no space, there's no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on." By Angus Walker
- LifePharrell & Janelle Monae Respond To Kim Burrell's Homophobic SermonThe gospel singer may have been taken off of her performance on "Ellen" later this week.By hnhh
- NewsWatch Pharrell Perform "I See a Victory" With Kim Burrell On FallonGospel choir included.By hnhh
- NewsApple"Apple" is the newest release off of Pharrell's "Hidden Figures" soundtrack, featuring Alicia Keys.By hnhh
- NewsI See A Victory"I See A Victory" is released off of Pharrell's "Hidden Figures" soundtrack, featuring Kim Burrell.By hnhh
- NewsCraveHear Pharrell's "Crave," from the "Hidden Figures" soundtrack.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRunnin'Pharrell releases "Runnin'" from the "Hidden Figures" soundtrack.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeTaraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae And Octavia Spencer Star In New "Hidden Figures" MovieWatch the trailer for this incredible, untold true story.By Kyle Rooney