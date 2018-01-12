havana
- NumbersYoung Thug & Camila Cabello's "Havana" Is Officially DiamondYoung Thug's first chart-topping hit is now a diamond-selling single. By Aron A.
- MusicDaBaby & Camila Cabello Have Steamy Collab On Her New Album, "Romance"DaBaby gonna go to the top of the charts again? By Noah C
- RelationshipsFabolous & Emily B Take "Queen & Slim"-Inspired Photos On Cuba TripGiving strong Bonnie & Clyde vibes. By Noah C
- MusicYoung Thug Celebrates His First Diamond PlaqueYoung Thug hits a major sales milestone. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCamila Cabello & Young Thug's "Havana" The Best-Selling Digital Song Of 2018And to think that Young Thug contemplated not dropping a verse. By Chantilly Post
- MusicGunna Was Offered To Be On Camila Cabello's "Havana" Before Young ThugGunna shoulda, coulda, woulda but didn't. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosArin Ray Sets The Scene In Cuba For "Damn" VisualsArin Ray keeps it short & sweet.By Milca P.
- NewsCamila Cabello Follows Up On "Havana" With A Flawless Live RenditionCamila Cabello can do no wrong. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Dances To Childish Gambino Following Reports Of New Movie TogetherRihanna is feeling Gambino's "Summertime Magic" in Havana.By Trevor Smith
- MusicCardi B Takes Home "Choice Hip-Hop Artist" At Teen Choice AwardsThugger and Cardi B hold it down for hip-hop at the Teen Choice Awards.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentOprah Dances To Young Thug: VideoNext stop: Obama.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicCamila Cabello Proves She's A Star During "GMA" Park PerformanceCamila Cabello never disappoints. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Thug Wasn't Feeling Camila Cabello's "Havana" But Did The Collab AnywaysHis mom kept asking him about it.By Zaynab
- MusicWatch Camila Cabello Sing "Havana" As Drake, Cardi B & MoreShe gets a little too into character with her Cardi impression.By Trevor Smith
- SocietyOver 100 Feared Dead In Plane Crash Near Havana, CubaA commercial aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Joins Camila Cabello For "Havana" At 2018 IHeartRadio AwardsYoung Thug took to the stage last night for the 2018 IHeartRadio Awards.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCamila Cabello's "Havana" Is The First Female Song To Top 3 Billboard Charts Since 1996Camila Cabello and the Billboard charts have quite the relationship.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake And Young Thug Have An Unreleased Song From "More Life" SessionsDrake and Young Thug appear to have an unreleased track from the "More Life" days about to drop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCamila Cabello Announces "Never Be The Same" Tour DatesCamila Cabello is coming to a city near you. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Thug Lands First Number 1 On Billboard Hot 100Young Thug hits number one on the charts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCamila Cabello Gives Theatrical Performance Of "Havana"Camila Cabello also explains how she stayed warm with heat warmers, in a very creative way. By Chantilly Post
- NewsCamila Cabello's Self-Titled Debut Album Is HereCamila Cabello drops off her anticipated project, "Camila."By Chantilly Post