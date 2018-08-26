gunfire
- GramLil Durk Responds To Reports Of Gunfire At SmurkchellaSmurkchella organizers claim that reports of gunfire at the concert are false. By Aron A.
- MusicRapper Toosii's Show Ends In Gunfire: ReportThe rapper's show in Jacksonville came to an end after someone opened gunfire.By Madusa S.
- Politics#ENDSARS Protest: Gunshots Reportedly Fired At Protesters In NigeriaFootage of gunshots being fired at #ENDSARS protesters in Nigeria emerge.By Aron A.
- MusicHoudini's Memorial Erupts In Gunfire, 2 InjuredLast night, gunfire erupted at a Toronto memorial for slain rapper Houdini, an incident that left two men in the hospital. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeYFN Lucci Music Video Shooting Leaves 15-Year-Old Boy InjuredA 15-year-old boy was injured after a bullet grazed his thumb from a shooting that occurred during YFN Lucci's music video shoot.By Alex Zidel
- BeefYoung Chop's Uber Reportedly Shot At While In 21 Savage's HoodOver the weekend Young Chop decided to go looking for 21 Savage in his neighborhood, a decision that ultimately led to gunfire. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyMexico Releases El Chapo’s Son After Wild Shootout With Cartel: ReportEl Chapo's son was released by Mexican government after gunfire with his cartel ensued.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyBrooklyn Block Party Ends In Tragedy: 11 Injured, 1 Killed In ShootingMayor de Blasio is vowing to keep Brownsville safe following the tragic incident.By Devin Ch
- MusicYFN Lucci's Car Riddled With Bullets In Atlanta ShootoutOne person was injured during the shootout.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug & Crew Reportedly Targeted In Drive-By ShootingYoung Thug was unharmed during the incident. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYG's Coachella Party Ends In GunfireCops are currently looking for a suspect.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyLaquan McDonald's Murder: 3 Police Officers Acquitted In Cover-Up TrialThe Cook County render a stunning decision in the Laquan McDonald cover-up trial.By Devin Ch
- MusicMan Attempts To Pull AK-47 At Boosie Concert, Gets Shot InsteadBoosie's guardian angel didn't take New Year's Eve off. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West, 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Music Video Reportedly Shot UpNobody was hurt in the shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYella Beezy Details The Shooting That Almost Ended His Life On "Breakfast Club"Yella Beezy shares what happened after he left the strip club that night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's LA Clothing Store Was The Scene For Gunfire & A Messy BrawlNipsey was in NY when his boutique became the backdrop of a bloody fight.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMass Shooting Erupts At Madden eSports Tournament, 4 Reported DeadThe shooting took place in the midst of the "Madden Championship Series" in Jacksonville.By Devin Ch