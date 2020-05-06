Gregory McMichael
- PoliticsAhmaud Arbery's Killers Look To Overturn Hate Crime ConvictionTwo of Ahmaud Arbery's killers are claiming it was not a hate crime.By Justin Acosta
- CrimeThe Three Men Convicted Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Will Face Sentencing TodayThe three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery last February are expected to receive life in prison.By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery's Parents Speak On Guilty Verdicts: "He Will Now Rest In Peace"Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Robbie" Bryan were all convicted of murder.
By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTLC Singer Chilli Doesn't Think Race Of Ahmaud Arbery Jurors Should MatterEleven out of 12 of the jurors in the case are white, and Chilli says we have to believe they are "kind, good-hearted" people who will be "fair."By Erika Marie
- CrimeFormer D.A. Jackie Johnson Accused Of Showing Favor To Ahmaud Arbery Suspects: ReportJacquelyn Lee Johnson admitted that she knew the McMichaels for decades and is accused of using her position to hinder their arrests.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Bodycam Footage Shows Killer Covered In BloodTravis McMichael is seen speaking with an officer as he described Arbery as a burglar.By Erika Marie
- TVCourt TV To Air George Floyd And Ahmaud Arbery CasesThe two tragic murder cases are set to receive some extra witnesses. By Noah John
- CrimeAll 3 Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Plead Not GuiltyThe three men indicted for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty in court.By O.I.
- CrimeDefense Attorneys In Ahmaud Arbery Case Want Black DA RemovedThe defense attorneys of the McMichaels & William Bryan want Black-American District Attorney removed from the case. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Case: 3 Suspects Officially Indicted On Murder ChargesTravis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan charged in grand jury indictment.By Aron A.
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Killing Investigated As Hate Crime By Department Of JusticeAhmaud Arbery was killed while jogging back in February, and after arrests were made recently, the Department of Justice is now investigating whether or not this case is a hate crime.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Case: Man Who Filmed Killing Arrested For MurderWilliam "Roddie" Bryan has now been arrested in connection with Ahmaud Arbery's killing.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery Was At Construction Site Because He Was Electrician's ApprenticeAhmaud Arbery wasn't trying to steal anything from the construction site he was spotted at, says the Arbery family's lawyer, S. Lee Merritt.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery Harassed By Cops In Newly Released Bodycam Footage From 2017Ahmaud Arbery had a run-in with Glynn County police officers after he was nearly tased for sitting in his car at a local park.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery Case: Lindsay McMichael, Relative Of Killers, Shares Death Scene PhotoAhmaud Arbery was shot and killed in February, and now his killers' sister and daughter, Lindsay McMichael, shared a photo to her Snapchatof him bloodied on the ground.By Erika Marie
- RandomAhmaud Arbery Case: Man Who Recorded Video Is Receiving Death ThreatsAhmaud Arbery was gunned down while going for a jog, and now the man who filmed the incident claims he's scared after receiving death threats.By Erika Marie
- RandomAhmaud Arbery Killers Arrested For Murder Following Public OutcryAhmaud Arbery was shot down by a father and son who chased him while he was jogging through his neighborhood.By Erika Marie
- NewsAhmaud Arbery Shooting Rallies Outrage From Celebrities & PoliticiansAhmaud Arbery, 25, went out for a jog. It didn't take long for him to be chased down by two strangers and shot dead in the street for no reason at all.By Erika Marie