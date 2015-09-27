GOP
- Politics50 Cent Reacts To GOP Bill Proposing Child Support For Unborn Children50 Cent slammed a bill proposed by Marco Rubio which would entitle a pregnant person to collect child support before giving birth.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCardi B Receives Support From The GOP After Political BacklashCardi B is tired of people ganging up on her over political opinions.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsGOP House Candidate Admits Impregnating 14-Year-Old When He Was 18Bouchard compared it to Romeo and Juliet. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsBlack Republican Candidate Vows To Cancel Black History Month In MichiganAustin Chenge, a Black Republican candidate for Michigan governor, says he will cancel Black History Month if he's elected.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsAOC Goes Off On Conservatives More Worried About Their Followers Than The CoupAOC called out conservatives who have complained about losing followers on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsIce Cube Reacts To New Stimulus Package: "Where's The Black Bailout?"Ice Cube has reacted to the newly proposed $900 billion stimulus deal, asking "Where is the Black bailout?"By Cole Blake
- PoliticsThe Game Says Reparations Should Be Updated To 40 Acres & A LamboPay what you oweBy Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Conservative Employees "Feel Silenced"Jack Dorsey reveals that his conservative employees have trouble speaking out.By Milca P.
- SocietyDemocrats Outraged After In-N-Out Burger Continues Trend Of Donating To RepublicansOrange County's GOP ties run deep. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDonald Trump & Vladimir Putin Morph Into One Person For "TIME" CoverTrump and Putin are one man. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBarack Obama Opens Up About Presidential Regrets & Urges Democrats To VoteObama has spoken. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDonald Trump's Campaign Is Using Kanye West Co-Sign To Sell "MAGA" HatsKanye West's free thinking is profiting the Trump campaign.By Aron A.
- SportsCharles Barkley Mocks New Tax Cuts, Plans To Buy A Rolex: "Sorry Poor People"The former NBA player criticizes new tax cuts.By David Saric
- SocietyT.I. Posts Angry Video Message For Donald TrumpT.I. has some strong words for Donald Trump. By Angus Walker
- SocietyJohn Legend Gets Into Twitter Feud With Donald Trump Jr., Calls His Father RacistDonald Trump Jr. doesn't understand why people are protesting his father's candidacy; John Legend explains. By Angus Walker
- SocietyChingy Takes Back His Endorsement Of Donald TrumpChingy's fans convinced him that Donald Trump is not a worthy presidential candidate. By Angus Walker
- NewsRepublican Candidate Ben Carson Returns Praise To Kanye WestBen Carson returned words of praise to Kanye West. By Angus Walker