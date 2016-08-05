George Zimmerman Trayvon Martin
- CrimeA Judge Throws Out George Zimmerman's Defamation And Conspiracy LawsuitA Florida judge has dismissed George Zimmerman's defamation and conspiracy lawsuit against Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Judge John Cooper states that Zimmerman did not display "any fraudulent representation."By Brianna Lawson
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Victims Believe He Will Kill Over Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Doc: ReportParticipants in Jay-Z's documentary are afraid that George Zimmerman will retaliate.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJay-Z's Trayvon Martin Documentary Now Has Trailer & Release Date"In the works" Trayvon documentary shows face; trailer and released date announced as of today.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z Speaks at Trayvon Martin Peace Walk in Miami"His name will sit alongside the greats who lost their lives to push our culture forward."By Milca P.
- LifeGeorge Zimmerman Reportedly Punched In The Face After Bragging About Killing Trayvon Martin"He said he's going to kill me. You need to send like three or four cops.”By Kyle Rooney