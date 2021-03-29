george floyd trial
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Motion For New Trial Denied; Will Be Sentenced TodayA motion for a new trial filed by Derek Chauvin's attorney has been rejected by a Minneapolis judge.By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsTrial Delayed For Three Ex-Cops Charged In George Floyd's DeathJudge rules federal trials should proceed the state.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Reflects On Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Conviction: "We Finally Got Justice"Travis Scott is glad that there's justice for George Floyd's family, and he is hopeful that more positive change will come as a result of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict.By Joshua Robinson
- LifeGeorge Floyd's Family Reacts To Derek Chauvin Being Convicted Of MurderGeorge Floyd's family was instantly overcome with emotion when the verdict was read.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsChris Cuomo Says Policing Will Only Change When "White People's Kids Start Getting Killed"Chris Cuomo says policing will only be reformed once "white people's kids start getting killed."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin Pleads The Fifth, Says He Will Not Testify In George Floyd TrialDerek Chauvin announced he will not be testifying in court on Thursday.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsKey Witness Doesn't Want To Testify In Derek Chauvin TrialThe defense reportedly wants to focus on drug use.By Faysia Green
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Lawyer Claims George Floyd OD'd In Opening StatementThe prosecutor claims Derek Chauvin's lawyer's claim that George Floyd died of an overdose is a lie.By Aron A.