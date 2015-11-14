Future the Prince
- GramDrake Now Owns Same Rolls-Royce He Used To Rent To "Keep Up Appearances"Drake's manager bought him the same Rolls-Royce that he used to scrape $5,000 for every month in 2007 to "keep up appearances."ByAlex Zidel7.8K Views
- TVDrake To Executive Produce "48 Laws Of Power" Series For QuibiDrake and co-manager Future The Prince are helping to bring Robert Greene's best-selling book, "48 Laws of Power" to the small screen with a new series on Quibi.ByLynn S.2.1K Views
- MusicDrake's Executively Produced Documentary On U.S. Military Vets Picked Up By ShowtimeDrake's got another series on the way.ByChantilly Post1218 Views
- EntertainmentDrake-Produced Series "Euphoria" Starring Zendaya Unveils Full TrailerDrake shows his producer-skills.ByAida C.6.2K Views
- EntertainmentDrake's "Euphoria" Starring Zendaya Lands Release Date: Watch The Trailer"Euphoria" will arrive in June to HBO.ByAron A.3.7K Views
- MusicDrake Shares Teaser For HBO's "Euphoria"Drake and Future The Prince serve as executive producers for the show.ByAron A.2.5K Views
- MusicDrake & Future The Prince Sign Matthew Budman's Forest Hill To First LookDrake and Future The Prince get deeper into the film industry.ByAron A.18.8K Views
- SocietyDrake On Cyntoia Brown's Clemency: "This Makes Me So Happy"Drake looks back on how he tried to help Cyntoia Brown.ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- MusicDrake Marvels At Lengthy Recap Of His 2018 Accomplishments"What does it take to be number one?"ByMitch Findlay4.8K Views
- Original ContentA Guide To OVO's Roster & AffiliatesThe OVO Sound roster keeps growing. Here are all the active artists and affiliates. ByKarlton Jahmal86.4K Views
- MusicMan Behind Drake Jewelry Theft Sentenced To 1 Year In JailTravion King will serve time for the $3 million heist.ByTrevor Smith24.3K Views
- NewsDrake Speaks On Tourbus Jewelry Robbery"Nobody robbed me." ByAngus Walker41.8K Views
- NewsSuspect Arrested In Drake's $3 Million Jewelry HeistA suspect has been arrested in the Drake x Future The Prince jewelry heist. ByKevin Goddard21.4K Views
- NewsListen To Episode 10 Of OVO Sound RadioGuest mixes from French producer Stwo as well as Future the Prince tonight on OVO Sound Radio. ByAngus Walker26.8K Views