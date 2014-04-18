funny or die
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell Returns As Ron Burgundy In Hilarious Trailer For New Podcast"Anchorman" fans rejoice. Ron Burgundy is back.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish & Billy Eichner Run Around New York Looking For "Woke Witches"Tiffany & Billy are a dangerous duo on the streets on New York.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBilly Eichner Wants You To Vote For The Sake Of America & Post MaloneAccording to Billy, voting is just like a Childish Gambino video: important. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell & Molly Shannon To Cover Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal WeddingThe comedians will be reporting on the hugely anticipated nuptials as they occur. By David Saric
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell Rushed To Hospital After SUV Flips In 2-Car AccidentThe funnyman suffered minor injuries. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDRAM Reveals Slight Name Change: "Don’t Put No More Periods In My S***"New and improved. By Chantilly Post
- LifeCharlamagne Tha God Appears In Lena Dunham's Hilarious Pro-Clinton Rap VideoCharlamagne Tha God co-stars in "SENSUAL PANTSUIT ANTHEM," Lena Dunham's Hillary Clinton rap video.By hnhh
- SocietyWaka Flocka Announces His Candidacy For Speaker Of The HouseWatch the hilarious announcement video.By Danny Schwartz
- News"Cooking With Mariah Carey" Funny Or Die VideoMariah Carey makes a Frito pie in a new "Funny or Die" sketch. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDiddy & Byung-Hun Lee Star In "Rush Hour 4: Face/Off 2" TrailerWatch the first trailer for "Rush Hour 4: Face/Off 2" starring Diddy. By Rose Lilah
- NewsWatch Kevin Hart & Will Ferrell's Failed Audition Tapes With A Cameo From T.I.Peep Funny Or Die's new segment, featuring Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Tip.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBig Sean Stars In Funny Or Die's "Can't Yawn" SkitWatch Big Sean's hilarious clip from Funny Or Die called "Big Sean Can't Yawn."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFunny Or Die: DJ Premier Debuts New SoundDJ Premier has some new heat coming out.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsRick Ross Breaks Down RossFit (Funny Or Die Sketch)Rick Ross shares the secret of his recent weight loss.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWaka Flocka Flame Hires A Blunt RollerWaka Flocka Flame releases a "Funny Or Die" video about hiring a blunt roller.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRZA's Screen Test For "Parks & Recreation"RZA stars in a new Funny Or Die sketch, where he auditions for the role of Leslie Knope on Parks & Recreation.By Trevor Smith