french
- NewsFrench Artist Bramsito & Dutch Rapper Frenna Collab With Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam For “OK” SingleCulture Jam is preparing for the arrival of a new project before 2022 comes to an end.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAugust Alsina Attempts To Translate French Tweet About Himself & Bryson TillerAugust Alsina failed to understand what a user was telling him about Bryson Tiller in French on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- GramDrake Shares Adorable Bilingual Moment With Adonis As Son Teaches Him FrenchDrizzy and his son spoke about who would be taller when the four-year-old grew up.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Previews More New Music, Including A Roddy Ricch SongDrake played some new music for the world, including one with Roddy Ricch and another where he's speaking French, after releasing his new mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFrance Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside Of AsiaFrench officials have confirmed the first death outside of Asia caused by the Coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesHamza Delivers The Deluxe Edition Of His Impressive "Paradise" LPHamza expands on his "Paradise" LP to include eight more songs.By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch: A Very Drunk Usher & Evan Ross Speak French & Sing Happy Birthday To Kevin HartThe two didn't want to end the night.By hnhh
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mid Shares French Message Of Unity: Official Photos"Our differences unite us."By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesPNL Maintain Their Otherworldly Mystique On "Deux frères"Tarik and Nabil Andrieu prolong the PNL saga with their 4th album "Deux frères."By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Cancels Bordeaux Concert, Fans Angrily Chant: "Cardi B, Cardi B!"Nicki Minaj is dealing with major technical difficulties on her European tour.By Devin Ch
- News6ix9ine Guests On French Rapper Lacrim's New Song "Bloody"Lacrim's new album includes 6ix9ine, Rick Ross, French Montana and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's Girlfriend Ammika Harris Stays By His Side Amid Rape AllegationsAmmika Harris is seemingly not going anywhere. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLauryn Hill Turns Up 2 Hours Late For Concert In France, Performs "30-Minute" SetIs Lauryn Hill running her reputation to the ground?By Devin Ch
- News6ix9ine Is The Reigning King Of Europe On Vladimir Cauchemar's "Aulos Reloaded"6ix9ine collaborates with a mysterious French artist for "Aulos Reloaded."By Alex Zidel
- SportsNBA Champion Boris Diaw Retires From BasketballBoris Diaw is hanging 'em up after 14 NBA seasons.By Devin Ch
- MusicChristina Milian & Boyfriend M. Pokora Robbed Of $100k In JewelryChristina Milian and her beau had their valuables cleaned out.By Devin Ch