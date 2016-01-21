flint water crisis
- PoliticsMichigan To Pay $600 Million Settlement To Flint Water Crisis VictimsFive years removed from the beginning of the Flint Water Crisis, the city of Michigan has officially agreed to pay a settlement of $600 million to those affected.By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsSupreme Court Rules That Victims Of Flint Water Crisis Can Sue Government OfficialsOfficials have been claiming immunity for years.By Noah C
- Politics6LACK Partners With Charity To Help Deliver Fresh Water To UgandaThe rapper shared photos of the African village using their well.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. To Star In Upcoming Film About The Flint Water CrisisT.I. and John Ortiz will be lending their talents to a just cinematic cause. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJaden Smith Is Donating A Second Mobile Water Filtration Box To FlintThe young artist said the donation will be made in Ellen DeGeneres's name.By Erika Marie
- SocietyFlint Receives $77.7 Million In Funding To Fix Water ContaminationFunding is headed in the direction of Flint, Michigan after years of disrepair.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJaden & Jada Smith Go To Flint To Reveal "Water Box" Filtration SystemJaden Smith and Jada Smith are doing more than the government to ensure Flint has clean water.By Aron A.
- MusicJaden Smith Is Bringing Clean Drinking Water To FlintJaden Smith is teaming up with a church to deploy a mobile water filtration system.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJaden Smith Still Sending Clean Water To Flint, MichiganJaden Smith is still committed to Flint, Michigan residents.By Devin Ch
- MusicBruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Victims Of Flint Water CrisisMars announced the donation at a concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan.By Trevor Smith
- MusicBig Sean Pens Letter To His Younger SelfBig Sean wrote an open letter advising his 18-year-old self.By hnhh
- Society1,700 Residents Of Flint, Michigan File A Lawsuit Against The EPAResidents of Flint, Michigan seek $722.4 million in damages from the EPA.By hnhh
- MusicBig Sean Reveals "I Decided" Details And Charity Work In Flint On "The Daily Show"Big Sean visited "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah and revealed details from his new album, as well as the help he provided residents of Flint, Michigan.By hnhh
- NewsPusha T Donated Water Bottles To Flint And Didn’t Want Anyone To KnowProps to Pusha T.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFresh Water For FlintJon Connor addresses the water crisis currently plaguing his hometown of Flint, MI.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Game Is Donating $1 Million In Water Bottles To The Flint Water CrisisGame called out Madonna & Jimmy Fallon's $10K pledges in the process.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDiddy & Mark Wahlberg Have Donated 1 Million AQUAHydrate Bottles To Flint, MichiganEminem and Wiz Khalifa have also contributed to the cause.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBig Sean Is Raising Money For The Flint Water Crisis90,000 Flint residents have been exposed to water containing high levels of toxic waste.By Danny Schwartz