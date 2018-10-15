fit
- StreetwearSZA Shows Off Stunning Fit & Body For Atlanta ShowEven Cardi B had to do a double take on Instagram and shouted out the "SOS" singer's wonderful look.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFivio Foreign Grooves To "What's My Name" With Students At The Fashion Institute Of TechnologyThe rapper was instructing a class at the prestigious New York school.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: City Girls' Best Matching FitsThe rapper duo have both style and coordination on lock. By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureWaka Flocka & Soulja Boy Clown Kid Cudi For Met Gala LookWaka Flocka and Soulja Boy were NOT feeling Kid Cudi's Met Gala look. By Taylor McCloud
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Exposes Underboob While Showing Off Fit & Flawless FigureThee Hot Girl lives up to her name.By Lynn S.
- SportsBill Belichick Comes Through With His Most Hilarious Outfit YetBelichick's drip is always something to behold.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSerena Williams Showcases Her Fit Frame During Yacht Getaway In MiamiSerena Williams is living her best life. By Chantilly Post
- TVStephen A. Smith Gets A Little Too Excited Over His Thanksgiving OutfitSmith can make a spectacle out of anything.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRob Kardashian's "Feeling More Hopeful" About Dating Since Weight Loss2020 will be Rob's year. By Chantilly Post
- GramJordyn Woods Lounges Poolside In Hot Pink One Piece BikiniGet it, girl.By Chantilly Post
- GramJennifer Lopez Shows Off Killer Curves With Just Three Days Left Of TourJennifer Lopez has still got it. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Shows Off Insane Abs On "Hustlers" SetJennifer Lopez is looking GOOD.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSnoop Dogg Roasts 50 Cent Over "Versace Print" Lambo: "I Gon Take His Car, Call It Even"Uncle Snoop says he wasn't adequately compensated for last night's onstage performance of "P.I.M.P" with 50 Cent.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentGucci Mane Shares Jaw-Dropping Transformation PhotosGucci Mane nailed the Glo Up challenge.By Aida C.
- MusicGucci Mane's "Delusions Of Grandeur" Album Art Has Him Looking More Ripped Than EverWell DAMN, okay then.By hnhh
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Says Being A Naturally "Skinny Person" Helped Her Bounce Back From Child BirthKylie Jenner's slim figure is part of her genetics. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez's #10YearChallenge Is An Impressive Show OffJennifer Lopez joins in on the latest online challenge. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Teaches Asahd Importance Of Fitness By Including Him In WorkoutsThe ultimate father & son bonding.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Shows Off Impressive Leg Press At The Gym: "Fight Me"SZA's up in the gym working on her fitness.By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Shows Off Her Fit Post-Pregnancy BodyCardi B looks amazing just months after giving birth.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Abs With Latest FitspoJennifer Lopez encourages fans to get their life. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMark Wahlberg And His Wife Rhea Attend Drake Concert Past His 7:30 PM BedtimeThe actor makes an exception to his rigorous daily routine for a night out.By hnhh