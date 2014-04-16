female mc
- MixtapesDai Burger Brings The Heat On New EP "Dai Dreamin"The EP transcends genres.By Tallie Spencer
- NewsCuban Doll Lets Broads Know She's Got Their Men On "Watch Yo N***a"Cuban Doll solidifies her prowess on her new freestyle "Watch Yo N*gga." By Veracia Ankrah
- MusicNicki Minaj's Barbz Come For Megan Thee Stallion After She Names Her Top 5 Female MCsThey're not happy.By hnhh
- Original ContentTop 10 Up And Coming Female RappersA comprehensive preview of the next generation of female Rap superstars.By Devon Jefferson
- MusicAzealia Banks Claims She's The Most Significant Female Rapper Since Nicki MinajAzealia also says she's the reason Rihanna named her album "Anti."By Alex Zidel
- NewsPiece 4 PeaceBefore we get her new mixtape this weekend, Maineyy leaks "Piece 4 Peace" to get you ready.By hnhh
- BasketballNot ConvincedHoops star turned rapper Maineyy unleashes new banger "Not Convinced."By hnhh
- Original ContentLadies Night: Female Solidarity In Hip-HopOff the heels of an "I Wanna Be Down" reunion performance at the 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards, could there be another girls anthem in the making?By Eboni M.
- Original ContentThe Hip-Hop Kingdom: Can A Queen Take The Throne?A reminder of how far female MCs have come and what it will take for them to be acknowledged in today's Hip Hop Kingdom.By Corvaya Jefrries