fast and furious 7
- Pop CultureLudacris Blasts "Dumbest F*cking Question" About "Fast X"Ludacris says he keeps making "Fast And Furious" movies because they keep making billions of dollars.ByCole Blake2.9K Views
- MoviesVin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker As He Anticipates "Fast and Furious 9" ReleaseVin Diesel reflects on missing his late co-star, Paul Walker, ahead of the franchise's new film, "Fast & The Furious 9."ByTaya Coates1236 Views
- Pop CultureAsia Argento Accuses "Fast And Furious" Director Rob Cohen Of Sexual AssaultThe actress alleges that the "Fast and the Furious" director made her drink GHB. Byhnhh2.7K Views
- RandomPaul Walker's Daughter Shares Heart Warming Photo With Vin Diesel's ChildrenMeadow Walker took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the family. ByNoah John8.3K Views
- MusicWiz Khalifa "See You Again" Royalties For SaleApparently, you could have royalties on one of the most viewed YouTube videos ever.ByAron A.267 Views
- NewsWiz Khalifa's "See You Again" Becomes First Rap Video To Hit 1 Billion ViewsThe "Fast and Furious 7" soundtrack hit single took exactly 6 months to hit one billion YouTube views.ByDanny Schwartz30.4K Views
- ReviewsReview: Ludacris' "Ludaversal"Reviewing Luda's latest effort, on the heels of Furious 7.ByNicholas DG24.2K Views
- NewsWiz Khalifa Performs "See You Again" On Jimmy FallonWatch Wiz Khalifa and singer Charlie Puth perform "See You Again" on Jimmy Fallon.ByRose Lilah182 Views
- NewsSee You AgainWiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth team up on the new "Furious 7" track, "See You Again".ByTrevor Smith234 Views
- NewsHow Bad Do You Want It (Oh Yeah)Sevyn Streeter shares "How Bad Do You Want It (Oh Yeah)" from the "Furious 7" soundtrack.ByTrevor Smith344 Views
- NewsOff-SetT.I. and Young Thug deliver "Off-Set" for the new "Fast & Furious" movie.ByRose Lilah448 Views
- NewsGo Hard Or Go HomeWiz Khalifa and Iggy Azalea go hard on a new "Fast & Furious 7" leak.ByRose Lilah286 Views
- NewsRide OutKid Ink, Tyga, Wale, YG & Rich Homie Quan unite for "Ride Out" off the "Furious 7" soundtrack. ByAngus Walker409 Views
- NewsIggy Azalea Cast To Appear In "Fast & Furious 7"Iggy Azalea has a small role in the upcoming "Fast & Furious 7" film.ByRose Lilah10.7K Views