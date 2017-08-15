families
- Pop CultureSukihana Buys Groceries For Two Florida Families In Four-Minute Challenge: WatchThe rapper and reality television star might've gotten this all on the 'Gram, but at least two Jacksonville mothers seemed very grateful for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner For 300 Families In Georgia21 Savage gives back to families in Georgia.By Aron A.
- MusicDave East's Parents Talk Raising A "Cool Little Man" On "Made From Scratch"We have an exclusive clip from the forthcoming episode of the FUSE series.By Erika Marie
- SocietyICE Conducts Raids Over The Weekend: 2,000 "Illegal" Families Risk ExpulsionCustoms agents are conducting "thousands upon thousands" of raids in cities throughout the United States.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMGM Estimates Having To Pay "Las Vegas Shooting Victims" Up To $800 MillionMGM has little choice but to accept some level of responsibility for the tragic Las Vegas Shooting of 2017.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Celebrity Family Prank Series "You Kiddin’ Me?!" Debuts This MonthThe series will debut on Facebook September 22nd. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJimmy Fallon Responds To Donald Trump's "Be A Man" TweetThe late night host makes light of Trump's scathing remark. By David Saric
- SocietyJennifer Lopez Sounds Off On Donald Trump's Border Policy: Silence "Is Not An Option"Jennifer Lopez is the latest celebrity to speak out on the sad happenings.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Says He's Fixing The "Zero Tolerance" Policy That's Separating FamiliesTrump spoke with reporters about the controversial "zero tolerance" policy. By David Saric
- SocietyJeff Sessions Says Immigration Laws & Border Wall Will End Family SeparationIllegal immigration is reverberating throughout Congress. By David Saric
- MusicThe Kanye West-Kardashian Episode Of "Family Feud" Airing In JuneKanye West is "here to win" with bragging rights on the line.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentManchester Bombing Victim's Families To Receive $321K Each From FundraiserManchester's grief-stricken will get a little boost.By Matt F