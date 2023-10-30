Sukihana Buys Groceries For Two Florida Families In Four-Minute Challenge: Watch

The rapper and reality television star might’ve gotten this all on the ‘Gram, but at least two Jacksonville mothers seemed very grateful for it.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Sukihana Buys Groceries For Two Florida Families In Four-Minute Challenge: Watch

Sukihana may be well-known for her raunchy and viral antics, but she can also make an Internet splash for much more wholesome reasons. Sure, those also come with their fair share of wildness and social media fixation, but such is the nature of online content. Moreover, she recently did a four-minute Walmart challenge with two Jacksonville, Florida mothers and their children. If you're wondering what that means, each family had four minutes to get as much food as they could, and the rapper and reality TV personality would pay for it all. Needless to say, they got a lot of food in that short timespan, or for however long she let it go on.

Furthermore, many will probably immediately blast Sukihana for making this kind of content. Many see stuff like this as exploitative, voyeuristic, virtue-signaling, or way too informal or played up for views and engagement to take it seriously. However, she is doing a good deed at the end of the day, one that many mothers strive to do for their children every single day. As such, think what you think about this, but you at least have to commend the Delaware native for this gesture, no matter how big, small, costly, or viral.

Read More: Sukihana Joins Lil Kim Onstage: “This Is A Dream Come True”

Sukihana's Four-Minute Grocery Challenge In Jacksonville: Watch

At the very least, it's more beneficial that what she usually makes headlines for, such as her beef with Khia. Regardless of all that, it seems like this is something that will become more common moving forward. In fact, this is the second time that Sukihana has done this for families, the first instance being for mothers in Atlanta. Much like this challenge iteration in Jacksonville, those who participated were incredibly grateful for her help, and this likely resonated with a lot of mothers worldwide, whether they're in the trenches or living large.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this four-minute challenge? Do the positives outweigh the negatives, or is this just a way to get people on your side easily? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sukihana.

Read More: Sukihana Updates Fans On Her Life And New Music

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.