- SportsRaiders Owner Mark Davis "Meant No Disrespect" With George Floyd TweetA controversial tweet sent out by the team's account was reportedly created by Davis & caused a backlash on social media.
- PoliticsRetired NYPD Spokesman Admits "We Killed Eric Garner" In Candid PostA retired spokesman for the NYPD says "We killed Eric Garner" in a candid new statement.
- PoliticsEric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act Passed In NYCEric Garner died in 2014, after the police placed him in a chokehold. Now, New York lawmakers have passed a bill criminalizing chokeholds, in Garner's name.
- MoviesDavid Oyelowo Says "Selma" Was Blackballed Over "I Can't Breathe" ShirtsDavid Oyelowo starred in "Selma" as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and he recently shared that after the cast wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere, upset Academy members pledged not to vote for the movie.
- RandomManuel Ellis Died After Telling Police "I Can't Breathe," Ruled A HomicideManuel Ellis died in early March after being involved in an altercation with police, and a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by physical restraint.
- CrimeOfficer Who Was Fired For Killing Eric Garner Is Suing To Get His Job BackDaniel Pantaleo kept his job for five years after Garner's death.
- PoliticsNYPD Fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo For Eric Garner's Death From ChokeholdNew York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill announced Daniel Pantaleo has been fired from the NYPD.
- SocietyEric Garner's Daughter Petitions To Have Father's Killer Fired From The NYPDEmerald Garner doesn't want any more apologies.
- SocietyEric Garner: NYPD Officer Will Not Be Charged For DeathProsecutors decided against charging the NYPD officer responsible for Eric Garner's death in 2014.
- EntertainmentPolice Officer Involved In Eric Garner Case Will Face A Disciplinary HearingThis is happening five years after Eric Garner's death.
- EntertainmentEric Garner's Death Still Being Reviewed By Top Justice Department OfficialsJustice officials doubts the officer will be indicted.
- SocietyErica Garner, Activist & Daughter Of Eric Garner, Dead At 27Garner passed away Saturday after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week.
- SocietyBlack Lives Matter Activist Erica Garner In A Coma After Heart AttackErica Garner is currently at the Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn.
- SocietyEric Garner Daughter Hospitalized Following Heart AttackThe daughter of the victim of police brutality, Eric Garner, is currently in critical condition after suffering a heart attack.
- NewsT.I. "Warzone" VideoT.I. imagines what it would look like if the victims of police murders were white in the new "Warzone" video.
- NewsI Can't BreatheSome of the game's truest OGs unite for an inspiring new protest song: "I Can't Breathe."
- NewsCrooked I "I Can't Breathe" VideoCrooked I talks Eric Garner on "I Can't Breathe."
- NewsMacklemore Speaks On Race In America, Eric Garner & Mike BrownMacklemore discusses white privilege and race in America, and hip-hop specifically, with Hot 97.
- News11Mick Jenkins closes out the year with a fiery new track in "11".