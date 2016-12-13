environment
- RandomElon Musk Tanks Bitcoin Price After Voicing Environmental ConcernsElon Musk says Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.By Alexander Cole
- GramHalsey Goes Ass-Out For Earth DayHalsey got everybody's attention by posing nude before dropping some environmental gems on Earth Day.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCasanova Issues Apology Following Backlash For Tossing Plastic Cup In OceanCasanova speaks out following uproar caused by recent actions.By Milca P.
- MusicRed Bull Music Academy & Radio To Be "Phased Out" After 21 Years21 years of musical patronage comes to an end.By Devin Ch
- SocietyLupe Fiasco Gives Credit To Mos Def Song For His Clean Water Initiative"New World Water" laid the foundation for Lupe's awareness of the water crisis.By Zaynab
- SocietyKanye West Blasted For "Obnoxious" Private 747 Plane, Fans Lash OutThey call it "stupid"By Zaynab
- Tech"Pokémon Go" Will Reward Players Who Pick Up Trash On Earth DayThe popular game is doing it's part to help the environment. By David Saric
- ViralActivist Walking Barefoot Across America Fatally Struck By SUVLet's hope Mark Baumer's protest against climate change has not died in vain.By hnhh
- NewsWatch Sir David Attenborough's Powerful Goodbye On "Planet Earth 2""Planet Earth II" ended in Britain on Sunday night, and Sir David Attenborough said goodbye to the groundbreaking series with an urgent and poignant plea to humanity. By Angus Walker