Emily Bustamante
- MusicFabolous Responds To Claudette Ortiz "Appreciation Post" BacklashThe rapper took to social media to set the record straight. By Madusa S.
- GramTaina Williams Stuns In New Birthday Maternity PhotosTaina Williams, expecting her first child with fiancé G-Herbo, shared new maternity photos in celebration of her 23rd birthday. By Deja Goode
- RelationshipsG Herbo & Girlfriend Taina May Be Expecting Their First Child TogetherG Herbo may soon be welcoming another child into the world after many started speculating that his girlfriend Taina Williams is pregnant with the couple's first child together.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsG Herbo Is Ready To Give Girlfriend Taina Williams His Last NameG Herbo slid into his girlfriend Taina Williams's comments and joked about giving her his last name, "Wright."By Erika Marie
- GramFabolous & Fam Continue With The Fly Matching FursFabolous, Emily B and their fly young sons stepped out in matching furs for a fresh family photo while eating at RPM Steak in Chicago recently.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsG Herbo & Emily B's Daughter Taina Are Still Going StrongThe love is real. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFabolous Slides Into DM, Gets Exposed By Model Fiorella ZelayaA tragic case of Instagram "Gas Face."By Devin Ch
- MusicFabolous Looks To God In The Wake Of Assault ChargesFabolous believes God will clear his name. By Devin Ch
- MusicFabolous Receives Positive Reaction At Lil Kim Concert After Violent Video EmergesFabolous was an invited guest at last night's Lil Kim show, in the midst of his family's domestic violence situation.By Devin Ch
- MusicFabolous Reportedly Punched Emily B 7 Times & Threatened Her FamilyNew details about the rapper's abusive behaviour emerge. By David Saric