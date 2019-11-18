editorial
Rihanna Dresses Up As Giant Joint In New Editorial, Proving Just How Lit She IsThe star also wore several custom Burberry looks for her latest shoot.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentOne Juneteenth To Remember: A Black Man’s View From The New York ProtestsThis Juneteenth, take a first-hand look at one of the ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality taking place in New York City.By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentSay Her Name: Remembering Black Women Who Died At The Hands Of PoliceCelebrities have been stepping forward, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Here is a list of a few other women who lost their lives at the hands of those who claimed their job was to protect and serve.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWe Need To Let Go Of Respectability Politics In The Fight For Black LiberationTo the Black community.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsWhy We Protest & Riot: Perspective From The Front LinesA report from the front lines of the Los Angeles protests, where thousands rallied in the streets seeking justice for George Floyd. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentAll The Smoke: Hip Hop’s Capital In The Multibillion Dollar Cannabis IndustryHip-Hop’s claimed its stake in cannabis culture but how has it infiltrated the legal weed economy? B-Real, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, and more detail their journey as cannabis entrepreneurs during the rise of Big Weed corporations. By Aron A.
- Original ContentWhy Roddy Ricch’s "The Box" Is The Perfect Song For This EraHow Roddy Ricch's "The Box," and a strange noise that almost didn’t make the song may have changed his career.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentWhy Slug Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeAn ode to Slug.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Crying Out For Me" Verse Quietly Influenced The GameLil Wayne's verse on Mario's "Crying Out For Me" remix arrived during his acclaimed 2007 run.By Rose Lilah
- SportsKobe Bryant Transcended BasketballRest in peace to one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentHow Mac Miller's "Red Dot Music" Unlocked His True PotentialHow Mac Miller reinvented himself, took control of his narrative and his legacy while on a collision course with tragedy. By Michael Kawaida
- TV"The Sopranos" Changed TV: Here's How"The Sopranos" first aired on January 10, 1999. We dive into how it changed the TV landscape.By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentR&Bieber: "Yummy" Is Uninspiring But Packaged To SellJustin Bieber’s hiatus, return and musical direction moving forward as his album looms.
By Michael Kawaida
- Original Content21 Savage's R&B Love Affair Is A Reflection Of The Evolved "Gangster Rapper"21 Savage's self-expression through singing denotes the duplicity of hip-hop and the evolution of the "gangster" rapper.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentFuture Is King Of Hit-Making For A Generation Transcending Genres And LabelsIs Future an R&B artist? By Michael Kawaida
- Pop CultureCopyright Infringement In Music: An In-Depth ExplanationWe tackle exactly what copyright infringement in music is, with help from two industry professionals. By Kemet High
- Original ContentJ. Cole's "2014 Forest Hills Drive": A Classic Without Features?J. Cole's third album celebrates five years. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentFamily Friendly Rap: Why The Sanitization Of Rap Is A ProblemAgainst the sanitization of rap music. By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentIs R&B Music Having A Major Moment Right Now?Why is an r'n'b such an exciting genre right now?By Rose Lilah
- Original Content"The Fall Off": Is J. Cole Setting The Stage For His Masterpiece?J. Cole has created a grand vision for "The Fall Off."By Robert Blair