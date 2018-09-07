duo
- MusicKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Are Fielding Suggestions For The Name Of Their DuoFans have the opportunity to help KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz come up with a name to use as a duo.ByCole Blake1.8K Views
- MusicJoyner Lucas Celebrates Mark Wahlberg BromanceFresh off the release of his new "Evolution" album, Joyner Lucas takes a moment to show some love to his good buddy Mark Wahlberg. ByMitch Findlay12.5K Views
- RelationshipsCamila Cabello Says Dating Shawn Mendes Has "Desensitized" HerFair. ByChantilly Post6.4K Views
- MusicYG Likens Himself & Mustard To Snoop Dogg & Dr. DreYG and Mustard have made history as a duo but are they as iconic as Snoop & Dre?ByAlex Zidel5.4K Views
- MusicDMX & Swizz Beatz Have A Ruff Ryders Reunion In StudioThe iconic Ruff Ryders duo is gearing up for another takeover. ByMitch Findlay11.3K Views
- MusicBirdman Vows To Be "Forever In Business" With DrakeBirdman and Drake are forever linked by entrepreneurial spirit. ByMitch Findlay7.9K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Mocked By Trolls Because Of Meek Mill's Duet With Cardi BNicki Minaj's Barbie minions must pick up the mantle.ByDevin Ch21.5K Views
- NewsTHE LYONZ Drops Spellbinding "Helicopter Days"Montreal's got next.ByZaynab2.4K Views
- MixtapesTHE LYONZ Come Through With "2nd U (Pt. I)"Introducing THE LYONZ.ByZaynab2.6K Views
- MusicMissy Elliot & Timbaland Are Back In The StudioA legendary duo rides again. ByMitch Findlay2.6K Views
- MusicBirdman & Jacquees Share "Lost At Sea 2" Tracklist & Release Date"Lost At Sea 2" will be spearheaded by a "Presidential" lead single.ByDevin Ch7.3K Views
- SongsAudio Push Is Pulling Cards On "Fully Loaded Cypher"Audio Push lay their best on the track.ByMilca P.4.6K Views
- Music50 Cent Sends Eminem Some Birthday Love: "Enjoy Your Big Time"Happy birthday Eminem! ByMitch Findlay36.1K Views
- NewsSir Michael Rocks Introduces MYSTERY SCHOOL Duo With "Holographic" SingleMystery School offers a mystical single.ByZaynab4.0K Views
- MusicKevin Hart Joins Bryan Cranston In The Buddy-Comedy "The Upside"Check out the trailer for Kevin Hart's new film venture opposite Bryan Cranston, "The Upside."ByDevin Ch2.6K Views
- MusicBad Bunny & J Balvin Are Dropping A Joint Album Called "Oasis"J Balvin and Bad Bunny look to corner the US market as a formidable duo.ByDevin Ch5.3K Views
- MusicYoung Money Duo Vice Versa Say They’re Featured On Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Album"We got one of the hardest songs on that" - Vice Versa.ByKevin Goddard9.9K Views
- NewsAlunaGeorge and Cautious Clay Unite On Soulful Track "Superior Emotions"Yet another chune from the UK duo featuring up and coming Brooklyn native. ByTania Kabanyana2.2K Views