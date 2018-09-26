drug kingpin
- TV50 Cent Facing Mediation In Lawsuit From Former Drug Kingpin Over "Power" For $1 BillionCorey "Ghost" Holland Sr. alleged that the Queens rapper's hit TV show is based on his life story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeAR-AB Receives New Sentencing Date On Drug Kingpin Charges: ReportAR-AB will stand before a judge this May to find out his sentencing for his drug kingpin charges.By Kevin Goddard
- BeefFreeway Rick Ross Suggests Rick Ross Made A "Mockery" Of His NameFreeway Rick Ross recounts his past with Rick Ross, once again.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Freeway" Rick Ross Says Drug Dealers Aren't Vicious, Praises Kim KardashianThe former drug kingpin says dealers are just trying to provide for their families.By Erika Marie
- SocietyFrank Lucas, "American Gangster" Drug Kingpin, Dead At 88The legendary Frank Lucas has passed away.By Aron A.
- SocietyEl Chapo's Narco Trial: Witness Says He Paid $100 Mill In Bribes To Ex-PresidentA star witness took the stand with some startling revelations about the Narco Kingpin.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWhy Does Rap Idolize Pablo Escobar?The deceased Colombian drug kingpin continues to have a commanding presence in hip hop.By Luke Hinz
- SocietyATL Rapper Columbia BT Accused Of Trafficking $4 Million In Cut CocaineColumbia BT was reportedly laundering money into his modest rap career.By Devin Ch