- NewsLil Wayne Announces Las Vegas Drai's Residency Beginning This SaturdayLil Wayne returning to Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell this weekend as part of his new residency - dates revealed.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsT.I., Gucci Mane, DJ Pauly D Announced For Drai’s “Big Game Weekend” In VegasDrai's Nightclub announces star-studded lineup for "Big Game Weekend."By Kyle Rooney
- MusicRing In The New Year With Meek Mill, Gucci Mane & Future At This HotspotLas Vegas is the place to be.By Aron A.
- BeefDave East Explains What Led To Vegas Altercation With Two WomenDave East claims the two women were fondling his jewelry and that was the only red flag he needed.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMigos Poses With Custom, Three-Wheel Motorcycles That They Helped DesignSkrrt skrrt.By Erika Marie
- MusicNelly Stops Las Vegas Show After Fan Unties His ShoeThe rapper said he was too grown for people to mess with his laces.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung M.A Drops $140K on Custom Chain For Her BirthdaySpare no expense.By Erika Marie
- SportsDak Prescott Tried To De-escalate Altercation Between Ezekiel Elliott & DJ FranzenIt went down in Vegas.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMigos & A$AP Rocky Give Dana White's Son The Most Lit Sweet 16 Party EverDana White's son Aidan had a rager of a birthday party thanks to Migos and A$AP Rocky.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos Kicked Out Of Hotel After Valet Fight; Cardi B Taken To Safety: ReportNew report claims that Migos got into a little scuffle after their performance in Las Vegas.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne, Future & Rae Sremmurd To Perform Halloween Weekend In VegasLil Wayne and other major names will help you ring in the holiday in style.By Matt F
- MusicLil Wayne Fan Gets Onstage During Show At Vegas NightclubClose Encounters of the Fan Kind.By Matt F
- MusicChris Brown Wins Court Battle Against His Former Manager Mike GChris Brown just won a legal battle against his former manager who alleges that the singer beat him.By hnhh
- MusicChris Brown Gets Residency Back At Drais NightclubChris Brown's ban at Drais' Nightclub has been lifted.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBig Sean Explains Why He Spazzed Out On Dude Throwing MoneyBig Sean reveals the reason why he berated a man who threw money at his show in Las Vegas.By hnhh