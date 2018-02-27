dr. oz
- PoliticsDonald Trump Brags About Being "The Most Honest Human Being God Has Ever Created"Donald Trump claimed to be the "most honest human being" ever created on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureStacey Dash Admits To "18 To 20 Pills A Day" Addiction: "I Lost Everything"The "Clueless" icon visited Dr. Oz and discussed her addiction and being involved in a physically abusive relationship.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBarry Hankerson Claims Aaliyah's Mother "Knew A Lot More" About R. Kelly RelationshipThe singer's uncle sat down for an interview and a brief clip has Aaliyah fans upset.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Understands Why LeBron Wouldn't Reveal Vaccination PlansWhile visiting Dr. Oz, the radio host says he believes people should make informed decisions for themselves, not based on a celebrity's choice.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDr. Oz Apologizes For Saying Schools Should Reopen, Even With Risk Of DeathsDr. Oz told "Fox News" that losing "2 to 3 percent" of the population is a "trade-off" people should consider.By Erika Marie
- RandomTrump Predicts "Suicides By The Thousands" If Quarantine Isn't LiftedTrump is ready to get the economy back up and running, so he's determined to end the COVID-19 quarantine by Easter Sunday, April 12.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Asks Dr. Oz About Sex & CoronavirusWendy Williams asks Dr. Oz the question on everyone's mind: is it safe to have sex during the coronavirus outbreak?By Alex Zidel
- TVWendy Williams On Wanting To "Risk It" To Continue Filming Her ShowWendy Williams evokes the old adage, "the show must go on," with her comments on stopping "The Wendy Williams Show."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDr. Oz Wants To Make Mark Wahlberg Throw Up During Their Competitive WorkoutDr. Oz wants all the smoke with Mark WahlbergBy Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Ex Alleges He Recreated His Own Sexual AbuseR. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones tells Dr. Oz that the singer used to ask her to do "graphic" things connected to his own sexual abuse. By Alex Zidel
- TVAaron Hernandez's Brother Breaks Silence For The First Time Since Netflix DocuseriesAaron Hernandez's brother Jonatha speaks on the abuse they endured under their father's roof. By Aron A.
- SocietyDr. Oz Not Worried About Coronavirus: Not As "Deadly As We Fear"Dr. Oz isn't stressed about the virus making its was to the US. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureMark Wahlberg & Dr. Oz Go Public With Their Feud On Importance Of Eating BreakfastWho you got?By Chantilly Post
- TVR. Kelly's Ex Asante McGee Says She Met Azriel Clary When Introduced To "Sex Trainer"Asante McGee shares her experiences dealing with R. Kelly.By Aron A.
- SocietyMeek Mill Talks "Parole System" & "Black America" Face To Face With Dr. OzMeek Mill takes his prison reform agenda to "The Dr. Oz Show."By Devin Ch
- MusicK. Michelle Updates Butt Implant Recovery: "I Don't Look Like A Sexy Ant"K. Michelle is beginning to turn the corner post-surgery.By Devin Ch
- MusicDr. Oz Warns Kanye West To Stay On His MedicationDr. Oz offers a diagnosis of Kanye West's erratic behavior.By Devin Ch
- TVK. Michelle Removes Butt Injections On Dr. Oz ShowK. Michelle essentially shows Dr. Oz her butt injections; explains the motivation behind her surgical enhancements.By Devin Ch