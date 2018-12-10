doctors
- MusicSwizz Beatz's Health Scare Had Doctors Saying He'd Never Walk AgainThe star producer appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and spoke on a scary situation that he overcame to continue achieving greatness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Dissolves Face Fillers As She Continues On Her Spiritual Healing JourneyEarlier this week, the reality starlet advised her followers against getting silicone injections in their butt while getting hers taken out.By Hayley Hynes
- GramHitman Holla's GF Cinnamon Details How Doctors Wouldn't Treat Pain From Gunshot InjuryShe was shot in the head during a home invasion months ago, but a recent trip to the ER was devastating, according to her.By Erika Marie
- SportsChristian Eriksen Was "Gone" Before Resuscitation: Denmark Team Doctor SaysChristian Eriksen was "gone" before cardiac resuscitation, according to a team doctor.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Injures Foot While Playing With Dog, Will Require Walking Boot: ReportJoe Biden will reportedly need a walking boot for several weeks after injuring his foot.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNew Study Says Weed Is Not Good For Your HeartSay it ain't so doc!By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureNew Research On COVID-19 Shows Possible Sexual Transmission: ReportWrap it up. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomCoronavirus Could Cause Strokes In Young Adults, Doctors WarnDoctors are warning folks in their 30s and 40s that coronavirus might be the cause of a recent increase in strokes in normally healthy young adults.By Lynn S.
- SneakersNike To Combat Coronavirus By Manufacturing Medical EquipmentNike is doing everything it can to help healthcare workers fight the deadly Coronavirus.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCardi B Donates 20K Meal Replacements To NYC Doctors & First RespondersCardi B has donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN, a vegan meal supplement drink, to medical professionals in NYC who cannot find time to eat amid the coronavirus crisis.By Lynn S.
- MusicPop Smoke To Be Laid To Rest In Brooklyn Later This Week: ReportPop Smoke's death certificate provides new details. By Noah C
- PoliticsOhio Bill Insists Doctors Do The Impossible Or Face "Abortion Murder" ChargesThis bill is messed up.By Arielle London
- SportsRedskins' Trent Williams Reveals How His Team Downplayed Cancer DiagnosisThe Redskins are not looking good here.By Alexander Cole
- RandomTexas Mom Made Perfectly Healthy Son Endure 13 SurgeriesShe had everybody fooled.By Cole Blake
- WrestlingNikki Bella Opens Up About "Super Scary" Brain Cyst DiagnosisThankfully the cysts are benign.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHealth Officials Rubbish Claims Of A Herpes Outbreak At Coachella 2019Medical experts are quick to dispute HerpAlert's findings.By Devin Ch
- MusicMel B Hospitalized With Two Broken Ribs & A Severed HandThe singer is in recovery.By Zaynab