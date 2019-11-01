Redskins' Trent Williams Reveals How His Team Downplayed Cancer Diagnosis

Trent Williams is widely considered to be one of the best offensive linemen in the league and this offseason, he appeared to be having a contract dispute with the Washington Redskins. These types of disputes have always been common in the NFL but yesterday, Williams revealed that the root cause of it all is much deeper. Essentially, he was diagnosed with a cancerous growth on his skull and the team didn't really support him. In fact, Williams says the team found something six years ago but told him it wasn't a big deal.

Williams could have died from his condition and that's why he is so upset with the team. Anybody in Williams' position would feel the same way and he let all of his thoughts be known on Thursday.

"What I went through health-wise took me away from the game for a minute, anyway. When it pertains to that, just that and the contract status was a thing as well," Williams said via Complex. "You know, playing with no guaranteed money, I don't think any, any premier player would want to do that, especially not in the game we play today."