Redskins' Trent Williams Reveals How His Team Downplayed Cancer Diagnosis

BY Alexander Cole 1387 Views
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Trent Williams
The Redskins are not looking good here.

Trent Williams is widely considered to be one of the best offensive linemen in the league and this offseason, he appeared to be having a contract dispute with the Washington Redskins. These types of disputes have always been common in the NFL but yesterday, Williams revealed that the root cause of it all is much deeper. Essentially, he was diagnosed with a cancerous growth on his skull and the team didn't really support him. In fact, Williams says the team found something six years ago but told him it wasn't a big deal. 

Williams could have died from his condition and that's why he is so upset with the team. Anybody in Williams' position would feel the same way and he let all of his thoughts be known on Thursday.

"What I went through health-wise took me away from the game for a minute, anyway. When it pertains to that, just that and the contract status was a thing as well," Williams said via Complex. "You know, playing with no guaranteed money, I don't think any, any premier player would want to do that, especially not in the game we play today."

Now, the Redskins are calling Williams out and have requested an investigation to see what kind of care Williams actually received. It seems like the two sides are at odds and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
