diversity
- MixtapesDai Burger Brings The Heat On New EP "Dai Dreamin"The EP transcends genres.By Tallie Spencer
- Movies"Bring It On" Reportedly Filmed Fake Scenes To Hide Lack Of DiversityGabrielle Union has revealed some unpleasant productions choices on the set of "Bring It On"By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureRichard Dreyfuss Slams Oscars Diversity Rules: "They Make Me Vomit"Richard Dreyfuss isn't happy about the Oscars implementing new diversity standards.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDonald Glover Says Tina Fey Confirmed He Was a "Diversity" Hire For "30 Rock"Donald Glover says Tina Fey told him he was a "diversity" hire for "30 Rock."By Cole Blake
- MusicStormzy Says That Diversity Isn't Just A "Buzzword" Or A "Box To Tick"Stormzy is tired of people using diversity as just a "buzzword" or to fill a "quota."By Cole Blake
- GramJoe Budden Calls Out New York Strip Clubs For Not Hiring Black WomenJoe Budden is taking a stand.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Plots His Return To The Rap GameMGK cited Young Thug as one of his inspirations when he's in the studio.By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent Roasts Emmys After No People Of Color Win In Main Categories50 Cent calls out the Emmys after no actors of color win in the main acting categories. By Aron A.
- TV#EmmysSoWhite: No Wins For Actors Of Color Despite Record NominationsDespite the most diverse nominations lineup for actors of color, the Emmys took a step back as not a single one walked away with a win last night. By Nancy Jiang
- PoliticsCensus Shows White Population Declining As U.S. DiversifiesThe white population is declining in the United States, according to the 2020 Census.By Cole Blake
- Music2022 Grammy Awards To Feature Inclusion RiderThe upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards will be the first in history to implement an inclusion rider, announces the Recording Academy. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureRoc Nation & Modern Luxury Launch Multimedia Venture "EDITION"Roc Nation and Modern Luxury have teamed up to create "EDITION."By Joe Abrams
- SportsRachel Nichols Exposed For Rant About Diversity And Maria TaylorRachel Nichols was caught saying some disparaging things about ESPN colleague Maria Taylor.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDascha Polanco Denies Shading The Black Community Over Latinx Emmy TweetsActress Dascha Polanco has come forward to explain tweets she sent out earlier today while discussing the lack of Latinx representation in the Emmys.By Erika Marie
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Criticizes Marvel For Lack Of Diversity Behind The CameraAnthony Mackie speaks with Daveed Diggs regarding Marvel's diversity.By Cole Blake
- MoviesOscars To Require That Films Meet "Diversity And Inclusion Standards" For EligibilityThe Academy will now require that films meet certain "diversity and inclusion standards" before they can be eligible for Oscar consideration.By Lynn S.
- SportsNFL To Propose Higher Draft Picks For Teams Who Hire Black CoachesThe NFL is looking to get more diversity amongst league executives.By Alexander Cole
- TVNick Cannon Expresses Support For Gabrielle Union Amid Terry Crews DebacleCannon pledges to rock with Union no matter what. By Noah C