Stormzy explained that diversity shouldn’t be thought of as just a “buzzword” while accepting the Diversity Champion prize at the 2022 AIM Independent Music Awards in London, earlier this week. Speaking in a pre-recorded speech, he explained that it shouldn’t be treated as a “box to tick.”

“I encourage everyone in the room today to not just use diversity as a buzzword, but for you lot, whatever position you’re in, whatever role you play, to really be a driving factor for it and not just see it as a quota or as a box to tick,” he said.

He continued: “Really see the worth and the value in being diverse. Thank you to the AIM Awards and God be the glory.”

Stormzy has previously donated £500,000 to fund further education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. His Merky Foundation has also pledged £10 million over 10 years to charities “committed to fighting for racial equality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.”

The AIM Independent Music Awards come after Stormzy released his latest single, “Mel Made Me Do It,” last week. The star-studded music video for the song features appearances from Louis Theroux, Usain Bolt, Little Simz, and Headie One.

Check out Stormzy’s acceptance speech below.

