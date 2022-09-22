Stormzy Makes His Return With "Mel Made Me Do It"

The UK rap scene is flourishing across the world but at the end of the day, it's hard not to acknowledge the effect that Stormzy had on opening the doors for the younger artists. It's been roughly three years since the release of Heavy Is The Head and he's been rather lowkey. With the exception of his two diss tracks towards Wiley, he hasn't dropped any solo music recently.

Today, the rapper made his long-awaited comeback with the release of "Mel Made Me Do It." The new song from the South London is a lyrical exercise with a 7-minute run-time that finds him reminding everyone why he's one of the nicest to do it in the UK. He throws shots at his naysayers, including Wiley, flexing different flows across the Knox Brown-produced record.

Quotable Lyrics

All I see is washed up Godfathers, and washed up podcasters

I don't own my masters, I ain't got masters

I throw a party on a yacht and wear my yachtmaster

They think I just chart up but I'm the top charter

