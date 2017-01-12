Discount
- AnticsBlueface Sparks Outrage After Asking For "George Floyd Discount" At StoreBlueface caused quite the uproar after he filmed himself asking for a "George Floyd discount" while buying furniture.By Lynn S.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Offers Verses For Half-PriceStuck in self-isolation like the rest of us, Boosie Badazz has decided to give back to creatives with a major deal. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBirdman's Massive Miami Mansion Back On Market At Reduced Price: ReportThe price of Birdman's Miami mansion went down by $4.5M.By Aron A.
- SocietyVoting Today Can Get You A Bunch Of Free StuffA nice bonus. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsKlay Thompson's Father Speaks: "Klay's Going To Retire In The Warriors' Uniform"The Golden State Warriors need to identify their core moving forward, if they haven't already.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNational Hot Dog Day 2018: Where To Get The Hook UpFree food and discounts are always welcome.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyH&M Has $4 Billion Worth Of Stock They Need To Move ASAPA decrease in profits could lead to big clearance sales at H&M locations worldwide.By Devin Ch
- GamingSteam Summer Sale Starts Today, Expect Crazy Discounts On Popular Games"Grand Theft Auto," "PUBG," "Elder Scrolls," and more are expected to get discounts. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeNational Pizza Day: Where To Cop The Best Deals On Some Cheesy GoodnessHere are some places to hit up in celebration of this doughy delight.
By David Saric
- SocietyNutella Discount Incites Pandemonium In French SupermarketsPeople couldn't wait to get their hands on a cheaper jar of hazelnutty goodness.
By David Saric
- TechCyber Monday Deals You Can't Miss Out OnAmazon is offering some big deals today only. By Chantilly Post
- SneakersExclusive Jordans Continue To Surface At MarshallsThe Air Jordan 1 "Pinnacle" is being sold at Marshalls for a fraction of the original $400 retail price.By hnhh