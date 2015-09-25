dime trap
- NewsT.I. & Teyana Taylor Team Up For Short Film Soundtracked By "You" & "Be There"T.I. and Teyana take on a heavy topic with invigorating visuals. By Noah C
- Music VideosT.I. Pays For His Sins In "The Amazing Mr. F*ck Up"T.I. can admit when he's messed up. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsT.I.'s Melania Trump Look Alike Model Claims She Is Receiving Death ThreatsMelanie Marden has become a target. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicWendy Williams Doesn't See Anything Wrong With T.I.'s Oval Office Video"I think this administration has lowered the bar."By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Has "Assault Charge" Dropped In Security Guard ClashT.I. has the most severe of his charges dropped, but not the others.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosT.I. & Young Thug Enjoy "The Weekend" At A Crazy PartyT.I. unleashes some new visuals from "Dime Trap."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyT.I. Features Naked Melania Trump Lookalike In "Dime Trap" ClipThe rapper poses in the oval office.By Zaynab
- MusicT.I. Speaks On His Son Producing For "Dime Trap": "We Negotiated A Fair Price"Messiah made his father proud.By Zaynab
- PoliticsT.I. & Teyana Taylor Get Real On "You"Serving realness.By Zaynab
- MusicT.I. Needed "To Grow And Gain The Insight" Before Dropping "Dime Trap"T.I. spells out his inspiration for "Dime Trap" in a phone conversation with the press.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosT.I. & Yo Gotti Cement Their Boss Status In "Wraith" VideoTip and Gotti prove big things are still popping. By hnhh
- NewsT.I. & Jeezy Team Up For New Song "More & More" Off "Dime Trap"Listen to T.I.'s new collab "More & More" with Jeezy.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsT.I. Releases Long Awaited "Dime Trap" AlbumStream Tip's new album "Dime Trap," featuring Meek Mill, Jeezy, Young Thug & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStream T.I.'s "Dime Trap" AlbumT.I. releases his long awaited "Dime Trap" album, featuring Young Thug, Meek Mill, Jeezy, Yo Gotti & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicT.I. Settles $755K Lawsuit With JewelerThe "Dime Trap" rapper avoids legal trouble. By hnhh
- MusicT.I.'s "Dime Trap" Tracklist Includes Young Thug, Teyana Taylor & Anderson .PaakT.I.'s "Dime Trap" tracklist is set, and ready to go.By Devin Ch
- NewsMoney TalkListen to T.I.'s latest cash anthem "Money Talk," off his upcoming album "The Dime Trap."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsT.I.P. Talks Authenticity In Trap Music, Names Rappers Who Are BelieveableT.I. sits down for an exclusive interview with HNHH.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJay-Z Will Appear On T.I.'s Next AlbumT.I. says there will be some Jay Z on his upcoming album "The Dime Trap."By Danny Schwartz