derek chauvin trial
- CrimeDerek Chauvin To Plead Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights: ReportChauvin’s hearing is set to take place on Wednesday, December 15th.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Appeals George Floyd Murder Conviction & 22.5 Year SentenceChauvin says that the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is no longer covering his legal fees.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Reacts To Derek Chauvin's Sentencing: "That Racist B*tch"He was not pleased with the results of Chauvin's sentencing hearing. By Madusa S.
- GramBeyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles-Lawson Calls B.S. On Derek Chauvin's SentenceShe compared his short sentence for murder to her godson's 20-year sentence for 2 ounces of marijuana. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTrial Delayed For Three Ex-Cops Charged In George Floyd's DeathJudge rules federal trials should proceed the state.By Taya Coates
- RandomFederal Judge Indicts All 4 Officers For Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights: ReportAll four officers will be charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDepartment Of Justice Weighs Charging Derek Chauvin Over 2017 Incident: ReportThe department is allegedly weighing charging the former cop in connection with another case. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin To Be Sentenced In Mid-June: ReportThe ex-cop is scheduled to be sentenced this summer. By Madusa S.
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Takes New Mugshot Photo After Guilty ConvictionDerek Chauvin's new mugshot photo surfaces after being checked into jail.By Alex Zidel
- LifeGeorge Floyd's Family Reacts To Derek Chauvin Being Convicted Of MurderGeorge Floyd's family was instantly overcome with emotion when the verdict was read.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRaiders Owner Mark Davis "Meant No Disrespect" With George Floyd TweetA controversial tweet sent out by the team's account was reportedly created by Davis & caused a backlash on social media.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureObama Believes Chauvin Trial Jury "Did The Right Thing" But "Justice Requires Much More"Following Chauvin's guilty verdicts, former President Obama releases a statement about true accountability.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Found Guilty On All ChargesDerek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin Pleads The Fifth, Says He Will Not Testify In George Floyd TrialDerek Chauvin announced he will not be testifying in court on Thursday.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd's Sister Bridgett Explains Why She Can't Watch Video Of His Final MomentsBridgett Floyd speaks openly about the Derek Chauvin trial, the George Floyd Policing Act, and why she can't watch the viral video of Floyd's death.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGeorge Clooney Thinks Derek Chauvin Should Have Someone Kneel On His NeckThe actor emailed attorney Ben Crump & contested Chauvin's defense that George Floyd died due to drug abuse.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKey Witness Doesn't Want To Testify In Derek Chauvin TrialThe defense reportedly wants to focus on drug use.By Faysia Green
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Trial: Police Chief Says Restraint On George Floyd Was UnnecessaryMinneapolis police chief testifies in court during Derek Chauvin's trial that the restraint used on George Floyd violated policy.By Aron A.