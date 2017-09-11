criticize
- PoliticsCardi B Blames Lack of Young Voters For Bernie Sanders Dropping OutCardi B went after young people for not voting for Bernie Sanders after the Democratic candidate withdrew from the 2020 Presidential Race.By Lynn S.
- MusicILoveMakonnen Denounces Gucci Mane: "He Didn't Support The Record We Put Out"LoveMakonnen feels that Gucci Mane could have done more to support their "Spendin" collaboration.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong’o Says Her Scary "Us" Voice Was Inspired By A DisabilityPeople aren't too happy with her comment. By Chantilly Post
- SportsJames Harden Hit With $25K Fine For Criticizing Referee Scott FosterHarden was not impressed with recent officiating.By Alexander Cole
- MusicEve Issues An Apology For "Harsh" Statements On Chris Brown's Rape Allegations“I have to have an opinion. I am a woman."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyLindsay Lohan Punched By "Syrian Refugee" For Child Trafficking AccusationsInsults, tears, and failed activism.By Zaynab
- MusicWaka Flocka Criticizes NFL’s Maroon 5 Halftime Pick: “You Need Migos On There Man"Waka Flocka criticizes NFL’s pick of Maroon 5 for Super Bowl halftime show.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Rags On Wendy Williams For Criticizing Flirty Overture With Remy Ma50 Cent tells Wendy Williams to get the strap she may already possess.By Devin Ch
- MusicWaka Flocka Criticizes Jay Z’s Verse On Drake’s “Talk Up” RecordWaka believes that line about X was “uncalled for” by Hov on the song “Talk Up."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFunk Flex Still Taking Aim At Cardi B For Not Writing LyricsFunk Flex thinks songwriting would bring Cardi B to the next level.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJim Carrey Mocks Donald Trump In Absurd New PortraitThe comedian is showcasing his other satirical skills. By David Saric
- MusicYouTube Offering Support To Artists Who Don't Criticize Site: ReportArtists must sign non-disparagement agreements with YouTube. By Matt F
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Airs Out James Franco For Wearing "Time's Up" PinScarlett Johansson is the latest Hollywood star to call out James Franco.By Matt F
- MusicVic Mensa Criticizes Future For Rapping About Drugs For Record SalesVic Mensa say its horribly irresponsible for artists to rap about drugs.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAzealia Banks Criticizes Cardi B Yet Again; Compares Her To Iggy Azalea"I’m that girl. Nicki Minaj is that girl. Remy Ma is that girl. Cardi B is not that girl,” Azealia Banks says.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentMiss America 2018 Cara Mund Makes History, Criticizes Donald TrumpThe President took center stage at a competition he used to run.By Matt F