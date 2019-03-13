College Admissions scandal
- PoliticsDonald Trump Cheated On His SATs According To NieceThe President's niece revealed the not-so-shocking news in her new book. By Noah John
- CrimeLori Loughlin Could Face 3 Years In Prison If Convicted In College Scandal Case, Expert SaysLori Loughlin and the college admission scandals case continues.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFelicity Huffman Sentenced To 2 Weeks In Prison For College Admissions ScamFelicity Huffman will also be paying a $30,000 fine.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentFelicity Huffman Celebrates Daughter's Graduation Post-College Admission ScandalFelicity Huffman is keeping positive amidst the drama. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Confident She'll Be Found Not Guilty In College Admissions Case: ReportLori Loughlin still doesn't think she did anything wrong. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentOlivia Jade "Fully Knew" About Her Parents Bribes To USCOlivia Jade apparently didn't get accepted into any other schools.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentFelicity Huffman Enters Guilty Plea In College Admissions ScandalAnother one bites the dust. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Consulting PR Firms After College Admissions Scandal: ReportLori Loughlin wants to save her image.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentFeds Looking For More Parents To Nab In College Admission Scandal: ReportTwenty people down, certainly more to go. By Aida C.
- MusicDr. Dre Once Donated $70 Million To USC, Deletes Post About Daughter's AdmissionDr. Dre fans were quickly reminded of his $70 million donation to USC.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre Celebrates Daughter's Legit Acceptance Into USC: "No Jail Time"Dr. Dre trolls parents of college admissions scandal.By Milca P.
- SocietyWannabe Rapper Defends Parents In College Admissions Scam While Smoking A BluntHe promoted his album "Cheese and Crackers" while defending his parents.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFelicity Huffman Released On $250K Bond After College Bribery ArrestMore details of Huffman's arrest in college admissions bribery case.By Kyle Rooney