change.org
- MusicTory Lanez Launches Petition To "Keep Our Black Men On Coachella" & Other FestivalsAs a petition for Kanye West to be removed from Coachella has gone viral, Lanez seems to have clapped back with his "protect Black men" movement.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin Pressured As Fans Launch "Savage Mode 2" PetitionThe album was reportedly supposed to arrive back in the Spring and fans are tired of waiting.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Change.org Petition Calls For Deportation After Megan Thee Stallion LiveA Change.org petition calling for Tory Lanez's deportation was launched on the singer's birthday.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePornhub Responds To Petition Seeking To Shut Website DownPornhub has released a statement in response to a petition that seeks to shut down them down due to their failure to properly monitor for illegal content.By Lynn S.
- RandomPetition Urging Target To End Plastic Bag Use Nears Half A Million SignaturesTarget responds to the petition.By Milca P.
- FoodSnickers Will Give Away 1M Chocolate Bars If The Date Of Halloween Is ChangedSnickers want Halloween to land on a Saturday.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Petition To Remake Season 8 Is Getting Uglier By The Minute"Game Of Thrones'" almost ubiquitous fanbase is divided. Over 800,000 sign petition to have Season 8 remade in full.By Devin Ch
- MusicJacquees Responds To "Bad Singing" Petition : "You Can't Say Nothing To Jacquees"He did, indeed, refer to himself in the third person like a true legend.By Zaynab
- Music6ix9ine's Bail Petition Has Already Surpassed Its Goal Of 40K SignaturesTekashi's online support doubles in 24 hours.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTekashi 6ix9ine Online Bail Petition Blows Up With Signatures Within HoursThousands have already showed their support.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentPetition To Honour "SpongeBob SquarePants" At Super Bowl Has Over 1 Million SignaturesStephen Hillenburg would have been proud. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyJacquees Haters Sign Petition To Ban Him From Doing Music CoversHe seems to have upset thousands of music lovers.By Zaynab
- SocietySnapchat Releases Statement On Hated Redesign: It Will "Adapt" To You OvertimeIt's safe to say Snapchat's new update isn't going anywhere. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNew Petition Wants Portion Of "Black Panther" Profits Invested In Black CommunitiesThis new petition is asking for 25% of profits to be invested. By Chantilly Post
- Music"Aaliyah For MAC" Collection Announced For 2018MAC Cosmetic will drop fan-driven cosmetic line, "Aaliyah For Mac."By Aron A.
- MusicBun B Could Be Banned From All Houston Sports EventsBun B might not be welcomed.By Matt F