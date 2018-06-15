CGI
- TechHalle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" Receives Positive Initial Reviews, Even With "Some CGI Issues"The long-awaited live-action remake will arrive in theatres for all to enjoy on May 26th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLauren London Jonah Hill's "You People" Kiss Was CGI, Says Andrew SchulzSchulz starred in the film as well, and he revealed what he saw during filming versus what ended up on the big screen.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosCardi B Calls On Kanye West & Lil Durk For "Hot Sh*t" Music VideoCardi B delivers her new visuals for "Hot Sh*t" ft. Kanye West and Lil Durk. By Aron A.
- MoviesDMX's Role In Upcoming Film "Doggman" Will Be Finished With CGIDMX's role in the upcoming film, "Doggman," will be finished using CGI.By Cole Blake
- MoviesIce Cube Addresses Idea Of Using CGI Version Of John Witherspoon In "Friday" FilmThe film has been delayed by distributor New Line Cinema for quite some time.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJason Derulo Disappointed About His Junk Being Edited Out Of "Cats"Derulo's bulge is being targeted once again. By Noah C
- MoviesThe New "Cats" Trailer Is The Most Terrifying Thing You'll See All DayWhat in the...By hnhh
- Entertainment"Aladdin" Beats "Independence Day" As Will Smith's Highest Grossing MovieSmith hits more milestonesBy Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChildish Gambino's "Lion King" Role Was A Move "To Be A Part Of A Global Good"The "Lion King" remake arrives this summer.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTravis Scott And Kate Moss Transform Into Centaurs For Dazed Beauty CoverTravis and Kate are looking a little different here.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentDisney's "The Lion King" Live-Action Remake Teaser Trailer Has Arrived"The Lion King" remake is set to drop on July 19th, 2019.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Gets A Swimming Lesson In Explosive Final TrailerDr. Evil predicted it all those years ago: sharks with laser beams attached to their heads. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Star Wars: Resistance" Trailer Debuts New Animated AdventureMore stories from the "Star Wars" universe. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Next Gen" Is Netflix's Next Big Family FilmRobot love. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingBen Schwartz Set To Voice Sonic The Hedgehog In Upcoming MovieSchwartz joins James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Had A Secret "Deadpool 2" Role That Cast Wasn't Aware OfRyan Reynolds didn't just stick to his Deadpool character. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Rugrats" Is Set To Make A Comeback For TV Series & New MovieTommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica are back. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSamuel L. Jackson Will Be Digital De-Aged 25 Years For Entire "Captain Marvel"Marvel has found the fountain of youth. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Toy Story 4" First Footage Premieres At CineEuropeOver 20 years later, "Toy Story" is still active. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Incredibles 2" Star Samuel L. Jackson Thinks Marvel Lacks This One ThingJackson thinks "The Incredibles 2" is more realistic. By Karlton Jahmal