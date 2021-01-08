Capitol Riot
- Pop CultureCapitol Rioter Guy Reffitt Sentenced To Over 7 Years In PrisonThe 49-year-old was found guilty of five charges in March, including transport of a firearm in support of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsPresident Biden Slams Trump For Capitol Riot In Latest SpeechIn his latest speech, President Biden condemns Trump for inciting last year's Capitol riot and vows that it won't happen again.By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsAnthony Fauci Suggests Ted Cruz Should Be Prosecuted For January’s Capitol RiotFauci’s comments come after Cruz and others accused him of lying to Congress.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsCapitol Officer Who Shot & Killed Rioter Ashli Babbitt Says He Has No RegretsLt. Michael Byrd spoke out for the first time and says that his decision "saved countless lives."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLiz Cheney Warns "There's No Question" That Another Capitol Riot Could HappenLiz Cheney says "there's no question" that another insurrection similar to the Capitol riot on January 6th is possible.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNancy Pelosi Said She'd Have Thrown Hands With Capitol Mob: "I'm A Street Fighter"Nancy Pelosi thinks she could have given the Capitol mob a tough battle, saying she's a "street fighter."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsLil Wayne Pardon Causes "QAnon Shaman" To Rethink Trump Support: ReportHe painted the American flag on his face and wore a horned helmet as he stormed the Capitol, but seeing Weezy get a presidential pardon gave his pause.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z Takes Aim At The Capitol Rioters On "What It Feels Like"Jay-Z opted to voice his thoughts on the Capitol riot behind the mic, letting fly some incisive bars on his new Nipsey Hussle collaboration "What It Feels Like." By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsU.S. Says Capitol Rioters Planned To "Capture And Assassinate" PoliticiansFederal prosecutors are confirming some terrorists in attendance at the violent riot had plans to kidnap and assassinate politicians at the Capitol. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsAOC Feared For Her Life In Capitol Riot: "I Thought I Was Going To Die"During a lengthy Instagram Live session, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her experience fearing that she would be assassinated. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsTrump Defends Riot Response As "Totally Appropriate"Congress, and virtually every social media platform, doesn't agree.By Faysia Green
- SportsPatriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Rejects Trump's Presidential Medal Of FreedomYears ago, Belichick boasted about his friendship with the president, but now he turns down Trump's offer.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMelania Trump Dragged On Twitter Over Statement About Capitol RiotThe First Lady of the United States issued a statement surrounding the invasion of the Capitol. By Faysia Green
- CrimeFlorida Man Carrying Pelosi's Lectern At Capitol Riot ArrestedThe pro-Trump insurrectionist seen carrying Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the Capitol riot has been arrested in Florida. By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Resurfaces On POTUS Twitter, Claims Platform Wants To Silence Him & SupportersTwitter reportedly quickly deleted the messages where the president made claims that he's building a platform for his followers. By Erika Marie