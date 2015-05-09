capital punishment
- MusicBig Pun's "Capital Punishment" Turns 22Happy twenty-second birthday to Big Pun's classic debut "Capital Punishment," an album that cemented him among hip-hop's deadliest lyricists. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureWaka Flocka Believes School Shooters Deserve "Death Penalty No Exception"Waka Flocka shared his opinion after seeing a tweet about March school shooting statistics.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMeek Mill Calls Execution Of Nathaniel Woods A "Lynching"Meek Mill compared the execution of Nathaniel Woods, who was sentenced to death for the murder of three police officers in 2004, to a "lynching."By Lynn S.
- NewsBig Pun & Fat Joe Put On A Rap Clinic On Savage "Twinz"The premise is simple: two men snapping. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Praises Big Pun & Shares Favorite Lyric From The Late EmceeR.I.P. to Pun.By Erika Marie
- SocietyGabriel Fernandez Tortured & Killed: Mother Gets Life, Boyfriend Sentenced To DeathGabriel's murderers are finally being sentenced for their heinous crimes. By David Saric
- SocietyParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Indicted On 34 Counts Of MurderA Florida Grand Jury has indicted Nikolai Cruz on charges of attempted & premeditated murder, subject to trial.By Devin Ch
- NewsTwinz (Deep Cover 98)In 1998, Big Pun and Fat Joe united on the seminal Bronx track "Twinz."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBlack Thought Reflects On Collab With Big Pun Back In '97Black Thought talks about collabing with Big Pun on "Super Lyrical" back in '97.By Danny Schwartz