campus
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Donates $10 Million To Compton High School To Help Build New CampusDr. Dre has donated $10 million to Compton High School.By Cole Blake
- SportsBlack Lives Matter Protest Occurs Outside Of NBA BubbleThe demonstrators were protesting the death of Salaythis Melvin.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureHarvard Campus Shuts Down Due To CoronavirusHarvard University has shut down due to Coronavirus-related concerns, asking their students not to return to campus after spring break.By Bhaven Moorthy
- AnticsMegan Thee Stallion Got In Trouble For Twerking In CollegeMegan Thee Stallion and her two best friends were once reprimanded by their college administrators for making twerking videos that went viral on campus.By Lynn S.
- Society4 Students Shot At Block Party Near Atlanta Clark UniversityFour students are in stable condition after gunfire broke out near Atlanta Clark University last night. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCiara Shows Off First Days As A Harvard Student: My "Dream Has Come True"Go Cici. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSoulja Boy Dropped From Fordham University Concert Following Arrest: ReportSoulja Boy's recent arrest resulted in his removalBy Aron A.
- SocietyColumbia Student Caught On Video Yelling About White SupremacyThe student thinks that "white people are the best thing that ever happened to the world!"By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Show Petitioned & Protested By UCF Students In FloridaUniversity of Central Florida students are trying to prevent 6ix9ine from showing up on campus.By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch: Logic Debuts Unreleased Song At Penn State ConcertLogic treats the college crowd to new material.By Devin Ch