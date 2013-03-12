brands
- Pop CultureKodak Black Loves KFC But Russell Simmons Objects: "Poisoning Our People"Simmons made sure to show love to Kodak but he's not a fan of the rapper shouting out the chicken chain.By Erika Marie
- SneakersAdidas Reportedly In Talks To Sell ReebokAdidas has been in charge of Reebok since 2005.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearJustin Bieber Has Finally Released His First Drew House CollectionBieber's new brand is now available to the public.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKim Kardashian Will Not Let Her Makeup Loving Daughter Wear These Two ThingsNorth West is already loving the glam life. By Chantilly Post
- SneakersVirgil Abloh's "Off-White" Named "Hottest Brand On The Planet" In Quarterly ReportVirgil Abloh is riding high in 2018.By Devin Ch
- LifeMan Claims To Be "President" Of Supreme, Signs Fraudulent Multi-Million Dollar DealsThe hoax riffed on China's love for the iconic streetwear brand. By David Saric
- MusicIggy Azalea Goes Fully Nude For New Fashion Nova CampaignIggy Azalea goes nude to promote clothing brand, Fashion Nova.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeyana Taylor Is A Goyard Goddess At The AirportSay hello to "Goyard Yana."By Alex Zidel
- LifeThis $1,290 Balenciaga "T Shirt Shirt" Has The Internet Shaking Their Heads In UnisonA new Balenciaga design has people everywhere confused about what exactly makes it worth the price.By Alex Zidel
- RandomBow Wow's Tweet Fires Up Rumor Of A Drake-Adidas Shoe DealBow Wow's cryptic tweet may be implying that Drake has signed a shoe deal with Adidas.By Devin Ch
- NewsWill.i.am Takes Legal Action Against Pharrell's "i am OTHER" [Update: Will.i.am's Lawyers Responds]Will.i.am is taking legal action against Pharrell's "i am OTHER" brand and logo.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWiz Khalifa Announces He Signed A Deal With ConverseWiz Khalifa announces he signed a major deal with the Converse brand.By Rose Lilah