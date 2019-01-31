botched
- MusicFrenchie Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Botched BurglaryMany might remember the Strong Island rapper for introducing Nicki Minaj to her former manager Debra Antney, helping her reach success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Botched" Surgeon Warns Brazilian Butt Lift Operations Are Deadly"Botched" star Dr. Terry Dubrow says the cosmetic practice popular among young people proves to have more risk than reward. By Joe Abrams
- RandomOrlando Bloom Gets Botched Tattoo Of Son's Name FixedOrlando Bloom has gotten his tattoo of his son Flynn's name fixed, after finding out that the number of dots to spell out Flynn in morse code were incorrect.By Lynn S.
- RandomWoman On "Botched" Has Pubic Hair Growing On Her FaceThat's a... peculiar problem. By Noah C
- Pop CultureTiffany “New York” Pollard Explains Why She Removed Her Breast ImplantsThey got to go. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSurgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow Urges Cardi B To Take Cosmetic Surgeries SeriouslyListen to the doc!By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Rants About Her Surgery After Losing Millions Of DollarsCardi B says she hates cancelling shows because she "loves money."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Hit With $1.5 Million Offer After Branding Herself "Japanese BBQ Grill"Ariana Grande's fortunes take a turn for the positive.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Tries Fixing "7 Rings" Tattoo, But It Now Reads: "Japanese BBQ Finger"Ariana Grande awaits further scrutiny after getting her Japanese characters wrong a 2nd time.By Devin Ch