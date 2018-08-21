Bond 25
- Gram"Bond 25" Finally Announces Official Title Of 2020 FilmIt's been a bumpy road.By Erika Marie
- SocietyLashana Lynch To Portray The New 007 In Upcoming Bond Film: ReportsLashana Lynch makes proper history.By Milca P.
- Movies"Bond 25" Releases Official Teaser ImageThe first official teaser from yesterday's shoot in London has been released.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentMan Arrested For Planting Voyeur Cam On Set Of “Bond 25” MovieA suspect has been arrested after a hidden camera was found in the women’s bathroom on the set of “Bond 25.”By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentNew "Bond 25" Teaser Brings The 007 Action To JamaicaAnother teaser to the new "James Bond" movie has been revealed. By Aida C.
- Movies"Bond 25" Director Responds To Report He Stopped Filming To Play Video GamesCary Fukunaga doesn't want anyone to spoil "Red Dead Redemption 2" for him.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDaniel Craig's Final "James Bond" Film Begins Filming In JamaicaJames Bond is steady lamping In Jamaica. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"James Bond 25:" Rami Malek Officially Joins Cast & Other DetailsAre you ready for James Bond's 25th tour of duty?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRami Malek In Line To Play A James Bond Villain In "Bond 25"Rami Malek is cashing on his Oscar triumph.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Bond 25" Film's 2020 Release Date Gets DelayedDaniel Craig will finalize his acclaimed role in "Bond 25" for the film's 25th installment.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Star Richard Madden May Be The Next James BondFrom Stark to Bond. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicA Third "Kingsman" Film Is On Its Way"Kingsman" will return Fall 2019.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"James Bond 25" Snags Cary Joji Fukunaga As New Director"Bond 25" is slowly rebuilding. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society"Bond 25" Release Date Delayed Following Director Danny Boyle's ExitWe may be looking at a 2020 release.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Addresses James Bond Rumors During "Yardie" PremiereBlack Bond?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"James Bond 25" Director Danny Boyle Quits Over Creative DifferencesBoyle leaves Bond hanging. By Karlton Jahmal