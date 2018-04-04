body guard
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's Security Guard Dies From COVID-19Beyoncé's longtime security guard has died of COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Sends Cease & Desist To TikTok StarKanye West's former bodyguard has sent a cease and desist letter to TikTok star Cole Carrigan.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWoman Who Sued Kevin Hart For Injury To Eye Socket Changes Her CaseShe's now going after the security team. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSlim Jxmmi Furious With Media Coverage Of Bloody Brawl In New ZealandSlim Jxmmi speaks in the aftermath of the bloody brawl in New Zealand.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Dodges Documents Regarding His Met Gala BeatdownOffset's bodyguard was quick to intervene, again. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyFan Tackled By Security After Crashing Stage At Gucci Mane ConcertThis fan got a little more than he bargained for when he tried to turn up with Gucci Mane.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Sued By Man Who Threw A Banana Peel At HimThe man is claiming he was assaulted. By David Saric