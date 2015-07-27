bobbi kristina
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Suffered 2 Heart Attacks, Nearly Drank Himself To DeathBrown says the weight of his daughter Bobbi Kristina's death drove him to drink "a lot" causing his organs to "quit on my body."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Gets "Floods Of Dreams" & Visions Of Late Children, Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Jr.The sibling passed away five years apart, both from drug-related causes. Brown says he "always sees them at beaches or in fields."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Jr.'s Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental Overdose: ReportA medical examiner reportedly determined there were multiple factors involved.By Erika Marie
- TVWhitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Lifetime Doc Shares First Trailer: WATCHThe film will highlight the relationship between mother and daughter while examining how they both died under similar circumstances.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Gordon 911 Dispatch Reveals He Had "Black Stuff" Coming Out Of His MouthBobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend died of a drug overdose on New Year's Day.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBobbi Kristina's Ex Nick Gordon's Family Releases Statement About DeathIs suspected that his death is drug-related.By Erika Marie
- MusicBobby Brown's Sister Speaks Out Against Inaccuracies In Biopic"The fakest movie I ever seen!"By Milca P.
- SocietyBobby Brown Honors His Daughter, Bobbi Kristina, With Domestic Violence ShelterThe building will erect in Atlanta, Georgia.By Zaynab
- MusicWhitney Houston's Annotated Bible Selling For $95kA vacuum of market interest in Whitney's belongings?By Devin Ch
- LifeNick Gordon Ordered To Pay $36 Million For Bobbi Kristina Brown's Wrongful DeathThe late Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend Nick Gordon has been ordered to pay her family $36 million in damages.By hnhh
- NewsBobbi Kristina Brown's Autopsy Reveals Many Drugs Were In Her SystemThe autopsy was unable to determine if foul play was involved in the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown.By hnhh
- Original ContentHip Hop Reacts To The Death Of Bobbi Kristina BrownPrayers up for Bobbi Kristina Brown.By Danny Schwartz