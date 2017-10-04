black people
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Rants About "The Blacks" In "WSJ" Reporter's Upcoming BookIn addition to repeatedly referring to America's Black community as "the Blacks," Donald Trump is confused why African-Americans didn't support him in the 2020 presidential election.ByJoshua Robinson2.9K Views
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Debunks Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory About Black PeopleIdris Elba shuts down a conspiracy theory that says that black people are unable to become infected by the coronavirus.ByAlex Zidel1.7K Views
- MusicAri Lennox Demands Respect For Black People Following Rottweiler Comparison"How people hate Black people so much?"ByChantilly Post4.3K Views
- MusicDaniel Caesar Apologizes After Calling Out Black People: "I Can Admit When I'm Wrong"Daniel Caesar defended YesJulz last week.ByAlex Zidel14.2K Views
- MusicDaniel Caesar Calls Out Black People & Joe Budden While Defending YesJulzDaniel Caesar is "ready to get cancelled."ByAlex Zidel40.2K Views
- MusicRemy Ma Is Okay With Non-White People Saying The N-Word“I hear it so frequently from people who aren’t black people."ByChantilly Post7.9K Views
- EntertainmentAlec Baldwin Claims "Black People Love" Him Since Impersonating Donald Trump"Everywhere I go, black people go crazy."ByChantilly Post1365 Views
- MusicTyga Shades Kylie Jenner & Takes Credit For Her RelevanceTyga believes he's one of the reasons Kylie Jenner has gotten so famous.ByAlex Zidel9.6K Views
- SocietyWhite Lady Who Called Cops On Black Barbecue Turned Into Hilarious Meme SeriesThe internet wins again. ByKarlton Jahmal50.3K Views
- EntertainmentHalsey Criticizes Hotels For Only Offering "White People Shampoo"The singer has some harsh opinions about complimentary toiletries. ByDavid Saric3.2K Views
- MusicKanye West Loves The Way Candace Owens "Thinks"; Azealia Banks Hates ItAzealia Banks puts Candace Owens on blast.ByChantilly Post14.2K Views
- SocietyChance The Rapper Sounds Off On Austin Bombings: "Hold Your Leaders Accountable"Chance The Rapper speaks up on the tragic Austin package bombings.ByChantilly Post2.2K Views
- MusicCharlamagne Trolls Lil Duval After Message Telling Black People To "Stop Complaining"Of course Charlamagne Tha God was going to respond to this. ByChantilly Post6.6K Views
- MusicLil B Goes On Twitter Rant About Racism In AmericaLil B speaks his mind.ByMatt F4.1K Views