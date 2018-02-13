black man
- CrimeSoldier Found Guilty After Assaulting Black Man On CameraThe suspended Fort Jackson drill sergeant was charged with third-degree assault and battery after he was caught shoving a Black man without provocation on camera. By Aron A.
- CrimeLouisiana Supreme Court Will Not Reconsider Life Sentence For Man Who Stole Hedge ClippersThe system is broken. By Karlton Jahmal
- SongsRakeem Miles Is Back On "Black Ass"Rakeem Miles makes a triumphant return.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMichelle Rodriguez Says Liam Neeson Isn't Racist Because He Kissed Viola Davis"Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate..."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyWhite Woman Calls The Cops On A Black Man Babysitting White ChildrenIn an unfortunate and racially charged event, a black man is targeted for simply babysitting white children.By hnhh
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Defends Casting Controversies Amid James Bond Role“Artistic license is artistic license."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyHomeless Man Wrongfully Arrested At Burger King Sues For $1MA homeless man trying to buy food from Burger King files a hefty lawsuit against the fast-food chain. By Safra D
- ViralOfficer Caught Choking Black Man Outside Waffle House Under InvestigationAuthorities are analyzing the incident that has since gone viral. By David Saric
- SportsSerena Williams "Never Thought" She Would Marry A White GuySerena Williams is living her best life with her husband Alexis Ohanian.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyPolice Officer Wins Settlement After Being Fired For Not Shooting A Black ManRest in peace, R.J. Williams.By Chantilly Post