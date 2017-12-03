birthday cake
- NewsStream Rihanna's "Birthday Cake" In Celebration Of The Singer's 34thHappy Birthday to the Bad Gal!By Hayley Hynes
- Gram21 Savage Shows Off NSFW Birthday Cake, Fans Think He Hit The LattoEveryone thinks Latto is behind 21 Savage's raunchy birthday cake.By Alex Zidel
- GramFrench Montana Gets Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Birthday CakeFrench Montana celebrated his birthday and the election results at the same time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSnoop Dogg Got A Xbox Series X Care Package For His 49th BirthdaySnoop Dogg turned 49 years old a few days ago, and the legendary rap vet got hooked up with the most bossed-out Xbox Series X gift package, complete with fridge, chain and a cake.By Keenan Higgins
- GramChris Brown Turns 31: Check Out His Dope Birthday CakeChris Brown celebrated his birthday early with his daughter Royalty, who sang him Happy Birthday as he blew out the candles on his cake.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPau Gasol Sends Bryant Family Gorgeous Cake For Gigi's BirthdayPau Gasol and his wife came through with a great gesture for the Bryant family.By Alexander Cole
- GramKevin Gates' Wife Dreka Gates Shows Off His Extravagant Birthday CakeThe Gates Family goes hard for birthdays and holidays.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyToddler Receives Accidental "Happy Birthday Loser" Cake From WalmartThe mistake ended up being pretty hilarious for the rest of the internet.By Alex Zidel
- LifeWoman Orders "Moana" Cake, Gets "Marijuana" Cake InsteadWhy the pony gotta be high though?By hnhh
- SneakersKylie Jenner Gifted Travis Scott A Cake Resembling His Air Jordan 1This version won't be coming out on the SNKRS App.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Displays NSFW Cake Of Herself At 40th Birthday PartyShe also gifted her guests with personally engraved bottles of Don Julio.By Erika Marie
- SportsRyan Fitzpatrick Blames Birthday Cake For Offseason Weight GainFitzmagic's been celebrating a little bit too much this offseason.By Alexander Cole
- Music21 Savage Gets His Face Slammed Into Birthday Cake21 Savage seemingly reached for his gun as a response.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Sings Him "Happy Birthday" In Cute VideosRoyalty continues her reign as the cutest celebrity kid in Hollywood.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. & Coach K Celebrate David Banner's Birthday "Like A Pimp"David Banner kicks off his 44th year on Planet Earth in style.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z Gets A Dope Birthday Cake From The NBA's Brooklyn NetsJay-Z shown some birthday love by his hometown team. By Matt F