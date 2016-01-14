bank of america
- Pop CultureRyan Coogler 911 Call: Bank Employee Says "He's Just Being Weird"The bank employee told the 911 operator that she thought Ryan Coogler was "being weird."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRyan Coogler Falsely Accused Of Trying To Rob Bank Of America, Issues Statement: ReportThe director of "Black Panther" wrote a note to the teller, asking for her to count his money in private, but she told her boss he was trying to rob them.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBank Of America Announces $1B Donation To Combat Racial InequalityOver the next four years, Bank Of America will donate $1B to combat racial and economic inequalities.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Left With Negative $13 In Bank Account After Overdrawing: ReportR. Kelly's financial situation gets worse.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHouston ATM Gives Out $100 Bills In Place Of $10s Due To Human ErrorIf you're wondering, it's already closed. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyApple May Release A Foldable iPhone In 2020This new design is only two years away. By Chantilly Post
- NewsBlac Youngsta Saga Concludes After Rapper Proves Wells Fargo Was LyingWells Fargo needs to get their shit together.By hnhh