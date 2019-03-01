baby on baby
- NumbersDaBaby's "Suge" Surpasses One Billion StreamsDaBaby's breakout single "Suge" has officially hit a major milestone, passing one billion in total streams. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentAre The DaBaby & Ludacris Comparisons Valid?DaBaby and Ludacris have frequently faced comparisons, so why not look a little deeper as to why that might be? By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsDaBaby "KIRK" ReviewYou can't come for DaBaby. By Noah C
- MusicDaBaby Reveals His Price Tag For A Feature Verse"Kirk" arrives in full tomorrow. By Chantilly Post
- NewsNicki Minaj Debuts Remix To DaBaby's "Suge"The rapper dropped the surprise track on Friday.By Erika Marie
- NumbersDaBaby Celebrates "Suge" Hitting 100M Views On YouTubeMore wins for DaBaby.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled, Tyler, the Creator & DaBaby Maintain Positions In Top 10 Of Billboard 200Hip-Hop makes shallow movement in the top 10 this week.By Milca P.
- MusicDaBaby Gets Back To Business With Bars On Funk FlexDaBaby never too busy to drop some bars in the booth. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDaBaby Teases J. Cole Feature, Embracing "Trial And Error" & More In "On The Come Up"DaBaby's infectious confidence and artistic instincts are explored in the latest "On The Come Up." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDaBaby Joins Mir Fontane On "Hide The Money"Mir and DaBaby link up for project standout.By Milca P.
- Music VideosDaBaby & Offset Pig Out With The Blondie "Baby Sitter"DaBaby's "Baby Sitter" is the latest song from "Baby on Baby" to get the video nod.By Devin Ch
- MusicDaBaby Gets Charges Dropped In Connection With Fatal Wal-Mart ShootingDaBaby was exonerated of all charges in the death of a 19-year-old man in Huntersville, NC.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosDaBaby Turns Back The Clock On "Goin Baby"DaBaby embraces the new-new youth movement. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDaBaby Drops Off "Baby On Baby Out Now" FreestyleDaBaby proves he's well beyond infancy. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosDaBaby Releases Hilarious New Video For "Suge (Yea Yea)"DaBaby plays a few different characters in his new video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDaBaby Firmly Plants His Feet On The Ground On "Taking It Out"DaBaby's album opener is on target.By Milca P.
- NewsOffset Joins DaBaby On "Baby Sitter" Off His Interscope DebutDaBaby grabs Offset as they foil "Baby Sitter" duty for the umpteenth time. By Devin Ch