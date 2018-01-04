attorney general
- SportsNY Attorney General Finds Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple WomenNew York's Attorney General found that Andrew Cuomo has sexually harassed numerous women.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKamala Harris Blamed By Nina Simone's Family For Losing Their EstateWhile she was California's attorney general, the singer's granddaughter claimed the VP "bullied" her mother to the point she "almost killed herself."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Delivers Stinging Message To Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron On SNLMegan Thee Stallion used her time on primetime television to make an important statement. By Dre D.
- PoliticsKentucky Attorney General Faces Backlash After Invoking Breonna Taylor At RNCDaniel Cameron supports President Trump.By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Update: AG Promises "Thorough & Fair" InvestigationKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addressed Breonna Taylor's family today, saying that they are working on a "thorough" investigation.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Sued For Not Providing For His Young Daughter: ReportBoosie Badazz was sued by Attorney General Don Snow for allegedly failing to provide for his 11-year-old daughter.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyVirginia Attorney General Admits To Wearing Blackface To Look Like Kurtis BlowMark Herring is accepting full responsibility for his poor judgment.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJeff Sessions Cites Old Passage Used By Slave Owners To Defend Donald TrumpJeff Sessions tried to defend Trump's child separation policy.By Devin Ch
- SocietyState Of Kentucky Sues Walgreens Over It's Role In Opioid CrisisThe State of Kentucky singles out Walgreens for "unlawful business practices."By Devin Ch
- SocietyNigerian Prince Email Scam Took $110K Dollars From One Kansas ManDon't trust emails from Nigerian princes. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyThe Police Officer Who Shot & Killed Alton Sterling Has Been FiredBlane Salamoni has been dismissed from his duties on the Baton Rouge Police Force.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBarack Obama's Legal Marijuana Policy Is Under Attack From Jeff SessionsJeff Sessions ups the ante in his war on legal weed. By Matt F